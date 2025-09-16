WORKPRO Tools Honored with Multiple 2025 Pro Tool Innovation Awards for Outstanding Innovation and Performance

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WORKPRO Tools, a leading innovator in DIY tools and accessories, is proud to announce three tools have been awarded with a prestigious 2025 Pro Tool Innovation Award (PTIA) in recognition of its groundbreaking design and exceptional performance.

The 13th annual Pro Tool Innovation Awards featured nearly 400 entries from 100 brands. Industry experts judged the competition, recognizing top tools for quality and innovation in professional and DIY markets.

WORKPRO Tools secures three 2025 Pro Tool Innovation Awards in the Wrenches, Carts, and Landscaping categories.

WINNER – Wrenches: WORKPRO 7-Piece 3-in-1 Reversible Ratchet Wrench Set

The WorkPro 3-in-1 wrench combines open-end, 6-point, and 12-point box ends with a reversible design, allowing direction changes without removal and access to both box-end types. Its 5-degree swing arc aids use in tight spaces, and its price offers great value for professionals and DIYers. Metric and SAE.

WINNER – Carts: WORKPRO 3-Tier Collapsible Service Cart

This foldable cart features an innovative design with a press block and positioning pins for easy switching between folded and deployed states. Unlike traditional carts, it requires no assembly and is ready to use out of the box. When folded, it measures just 5.5 inches, with each shelf supporting up to 70 lbs, making it a practical, portable storage solution.

WINNER – Landscaping: WORKPRO 12.5″ Stainless Steel Crevice/Crack Weeder Tool

This Gardening Weeding Tool integrates a grass knife, grass saw, and weeding hook. Its L-shaped blade simplifies weed pulling and cutting, with a pointed tip and widened front edge for digging and root severing. Unique hooked teeth aid in root pulling, and the ergonomic soft-grip handle reduces hand fatigue for extended use.

"The Pro Tool Innovation Awards exist to honor the best of the best," said Clint DeBoer, General Manager for the PTIA. "We are thrilled to see the level of innovation this year, especially with so much stiff competition." Learn more about the winners at protoolinnovationawards.com

About WORKPRO Tools

Since 2009, WORKPRO® Tools has been committed to leading the way with innovative tools for the home do-it-yourselfer. Developed by Hangzhou GreatStar Industrial Co., Ltd., the largest hand tool manufacturer in Asia, WORKPRO® Tools deliver a diverse variety of hand tools, power tools and storage solutions. Sold in over 100 countries around the world, WORKPRO® Tools strives to provide tools to those who pride themselves in completing a project themselves. For more information, visit www.workprotools.store .

