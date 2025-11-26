WORKPRO Tools Launches Biggest Black Friday Sale Ever - Up to 55% Off Through December 1, 2025

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WORKPRO Tools, a trusted name in high-quality, affordable tools for DIYers and professionals, announces its most aggressive Black Friday promotion yet, with savings up to 55% across workprotools.store and amazon.com now through December 1, 2025.

"This is hands-down the best time all year to stock up on WORKPRO tools," said Lily Chi, CEO of WORKPRO's parent company, Hangzhou GreatStar Industrial Co., Ltd.. "Whether you're treating yourself to upgraded gear or checking off holiday gift lists, these are the lowest prices you'll see on customer-favorite sets that make perfect stocking stuffers, Secret Santa gifts, or 'I've always wanted that' gifts."

Top Black Friday Deals on amazon.com include these top-rated, reviewer-loved items:

Take an extra 20%OFF already reduced tool deals on workprotools.store :

Grab your tool gifts early! From garage upgrades to first-apartment essentials and thoughtful gifts for the maker on your list, the WORKPRO Black Friday event delivers premium quality tools at prices that won't return until next year.

Shoppers can choose fast Prime shipping on Amazon or direct savings at workprotools.store. The sale ends midnight December 1, 2025 – don't miss the best time to bring home some new tools for the holidays.

For more information, visit workprotools.store or the official WORKPRO Amazon storefront.

About WORKPRO Tools

Since 2009, WORKPRO® Tools has been committed to leading the way with innovative tools for the home do-it-yourselfer. Developed by Hangzhou GreatStar Industrial Co., Ltd., the largest hand tool manufacturer in Asia, WORKPRO® Tools deliver a diverse variety of hand tools, power tools and storage solutions. Sold in over 100 countries around the world, WORKPRO® Tools strives to provide tools to those who pride themselves in completing a project themselves. For more information, visit www.workprotools.store .

