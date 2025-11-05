WORKPRO® Tools Marks 5th Anniversary of Partnership with National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.® and Commits to Year Six

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WORKPRO® Tools , a leading brand in high-quality hand tools and power tools, proudly begins its sixth consecutive year as a partner with National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.® (NBCF). Since the partnership began in 2020, WORKPRO has donated over $600,000 to NBCF through donations and gift-in-kind. The Pink Tools for HOPE line—a collection of more than 90 pink tools designed to raise awareness and funds for NCBF to support their mission.

"We are incredibly proud to support the NBCF mission," said Lily Chi, CEO of WORKPRO's parent company, Hangzhou GreatStar Industrial Co., Ltd. "Surpassing this five-year milestone is a testament to the generosity of our customers and the our dedication to NBCF. Every pink tool purchased makes a meaningful difference."

The Pink Tools for HOPE line features over 90 professional-grade tools under the WORKPRO brand, including pliers, screwdrivers, tape measures, hammers, and power tool accessories—all in signature pink. Every purchase helps fund NBCF's vital programs, which provide mammograms, patient navigation, survivor support, and hope to those facing breast cancer.

WORKPRO remains committed to this cause and looks forward to continued impact in the years ahead.

About WORKPRO® Tools

For more information about the Pink Tools for HOPE line, visit https://workprotools.store/pages/workpro-nbcf . Since 2009, WORKPRO® Tools, developed by Asia's largest hand tool manufacturer Hangzhou GreatStar Industrial Co., Ltd., has delivered innovative hand tools, power tools, and storage solutions. Sold in over 100 countries, WORKPRO® Tools empowers those who take pride in doing a project themselves. Visit www.workprotools.store .

About National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.®

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator's highest 4-star rating for 19 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, breast health education, and patient support programs. For more information, please visit https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/ .

