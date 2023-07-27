Works With 2023 Developers Conference Offers Technical Deep Dives, Insightful Keynotes

Speakers from Silicon Labs, Google, Amazon, Samsung, and more share their expertise

AUSTIN, Texas, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs, a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, today announced the keynotes and agenda for its fourth annual Works With Conference. The conference attracts more than 8,000 IoT developers every year. The free virtual conference will be held on August 22nd and 23rd, featuring 40+ in-depth technical sessions covering every major IoT protocol and ecosystem. The conference is incredibly popular with the IoT developer community, who come away with practical knowledge and skills to accelerate their product development. In the opening keynote, Matt Johnson, Silicon Labs CEO, will share a preview of the company's next-generation IoT development platform, an impressive leap forward from its industry-leading Series 2 platform.

"Every year, we look forward to bringing the amazing community of IoT developers together at Works With. It's exciting to discuss the latest technologies and trends and learn from each other, and we can't wait to give you an early look at our next-generation Series 3 platform," said Silicon Labs CEO Matt Johnson. "Silicon Labs is committed to being a great partner, providing solutions for the broadest range of wireless technologies, protocols, and ecosystems and supporting the IoT developer's journey end-to-end."

Keynote Speakers Address the Trends Currently Shaping the IoT Landscape

With the rapid evolution of the IoT, developers and IoT leaders need to be regularly updated on the latest development techniques across emerging technologies. This year, Works With covers everything from Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to Matter and LPWAN and explores the latest developments in security and AI/ML. As listed in the Works With agenda, the keynotes are:

Opening Keynote : Silicon Labs CEO Matt Johnson will share what Silicon Labs is doing to equip developers to accelerate their designs to market, including a sneak peek at Silicon Labs' next-generation platform and improvements to the developer experience.

Matter Development is Accelerating - What's the Latest? : Join Parks Associates' Director of Research Jennifer Kent as she moderates a panel of experts from Amazon Alexa, the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), Google Nest, Samsung SmartThings, and Silicon Labs to discuss the growth of Matter and where it is going. Now in its third iteration, this candid, no-holds-barred panel will share statistics, examples, and lessons learned since Matter's launch late last year.

Charting the Connected Future : Daniel Cooley , Silicon Labs CTO, will discuss what's needed to achieve the full potential of cloud-connected embedded computing – and the challenges ahead. Daniel will be joined by guests who are experts in building the trust, teams, and governance needed for the IoT to flourish.

IoT for Good: Silicon Labs Senior Vice President Manish Kothari will showcase real-world examples of the IoT being harnessed for the greater good, whether caring for the planet, our health, or other novel uses we would never have imagined ten years ago. Join us for this crowd-favorite keynote.

Session Tracks Educate on LPWAN, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Matter, AI/ML, and IoT Trends

Silicon Labs' breadth and expertise covers the entire spectrum of wireless technologies, and developers can learn from that expertise across six tracks comprising over 40 technical sessions. Works With 2023 attendees can self-select sessions from all six:

LPWAN : Attendees will enhance and build new skills around Low-Power Wide-Area Networks (LPWAN), with sessions on developing smart city and large-scale outdoor applications, advanced features to look for in sub-GHz networks, and more.

Attendees will enhance and build new skills around Low-Power Wide-Area Networks (LPWAN), with sessions on developing smart city and large-scale outdoor applications, advanced features to look for in sub-GHz networks, and more. Wi-Fi : Sessions on interoperability, power management, and security will help developers learn new techniques to build new devices and applications for one of the most common wireless technologies.

Sessions on interoperability, power management, and security will help developers learn new techniques to build new devices and applications for one of the most common wireless technologies. Bluetooth : This track features technical courses for Bluetooth developers interested in implementing location services with high-accuracy distance measurements (HADM), developing secure, user-friendly medical devices, and more.

This track features technical courses for Bluetooth developers interested in implementing location services with high-accuracy distance measurements (HADM), developing secure, user-friendly medical devices, and more. Matter : Matter was released in the Fall of 2022. This track will feature sessions from the developers, manufacturers, and brands driving the standard forward.

Matter was released in the Fall of 2022. This track will feature sessions from the developers, manufacturers, and brands driving the standard forward. AI/ML : With the rise of generative AI, the IoT is poised to become much smarter. This track will host sessions on developing successful AI/ML applications, predictive learning techniques, and building ML into IoT applications.

With the rise of generative AI, the IoT is poised to become much smarter. This track will host sessions on developing successful AI/ML applications, predictive learning techniques, and building ML into IoT applications. IoT Trends: The explosion of IoT has created several trends that affect every IoT application, whether for a smart home, a medical device, a commercial office building, or any other application. This track will explore topics like security, energy efficiency, and the supply chain.

All sessions, including the keynotes, will be available on-demand shortly after their premiere.

