Workspaces for Oracle: Click-2-Subscribe - Revolutionizing Digital Workplaces through the Enterprise Browser

Click-2-Subscribe, is now globally accessible via Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Workspaces for Oracle offers a remarkable innovation in the digital workspace landscape. Designed to support an evolving workforce, it enables seamless access to workspaces from any device, anywhere.

MCLEAN, Va., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasm Technologies, a leading provider of secure browser-based workspace solutions, in partnership with Oracle, is thrilled to announce the general availability of Workspaces for Oracle: Click-2-Subscribe. This groundbreaking platform empowers organizations with a vendor-managed browser security solution, redefining the way digital workspaces are accessed and secured. By reducing exposure to vulnerable hardware and compromised networks, organizations can ensure enhanced security and minimize risk.

An on-demand demonstration of an Oracle Linux desktop streamed directly to your browser is available at: https://workspaces.oracle.kasmweb.com/#/cast/desktop

The Click-2-Subscribe Public SaaS boasts unparalleled scalability, allowing organizations to cater to an infinite number of subscribers. This capability enables seamless expansion to accommodate growing user bases and provides a flexible solution for organizations of all sizes.

"We are proud to introduce Workspaces for Oracle: Click-2-Subscribe, a technology solution that empowers organizations to work smarter, securely, and at scale," said Jaymes Davis, Chief Product Officer at Kasm Technologies. "With Click-2-Subscribe, organizations can seamlessly navigate the complexities of the digital era while ensuring efficient operations and robust security."

Furthermore, the Click-2-Deploy offering is also now available in the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Marketplace, providing organizations with even greater control and customization over their workspaces to streamline the deployment process and simplify the adoption of private workspace solutions:

Private Deployment Zones – Deploy the Workspaces for Oracle solution within an OCI Virtual Cloud Network (VCN) to enable direct, high-performance access to your corporate resources and applications ensuring your data remains protected.

Self-Hosted Orchestration – Customizable private deployment options, including utilization-based pricing models or vendor-assembled capabilities, facilitating self-hosted deployments within their OCI VCN.

Customizable private deployment options, including utilization-based pricing models or vendor-assembled capabilities, facilitating self-hosted deployments within their OCI VCN. Private Registry & Custom Workspaces – Establish custom workspaces with software tailored to your specific needs and hosted in an OCI private registry.

The Click-2-Deploy Marketplace item is available at:

https://cloudmarketplace.oracle.com/marketplace/en_US/listing/147098841

This milestone release emphasizes the commitment of both Kasm Technologies and Oracle to digital sustainability. Workspaces for Oracle: Click-2-Subscribe enables organizations to focus on operational efficiency while reducing their environmental footprint. Leveraging Oracle Cloud Infrastructure's next-generation capabilities, organizations can establish highly secure and scalable digital workplaces that contribute to a sustainable future.

Learn more about how Kasm Workspaces Containerized Desktop Infrastructure (CDI) is powering the Workspaces for Oracle offering: https://oracle.kasmweb.com/

ABOUT KASM TECHNOLOGIES

Kasm Technologies is a leading provider of secure browser-based workspace solutions. Their innovative products empower organizations to embrace the flexibility of the digital era while ensuring robust security and efficient operations.

ABOUT ORACLE

Oracle is a global technology company that provides a comprehensive and fully integrated stack of cloud applications, platform services, and engineered systems. With a focus on innovation and digital transformation, Oracle enables organizations to drive business growth and reimagine the future.

SOURCE Kasm Technologies