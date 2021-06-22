WorkWave Acquires Real Green Systems, Joining Together Two Leading Providers

HOLMDEL, N.J., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWave®, a leading provider of industry-changing software solutions that enable field service companies to reach their full potential, today announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Real Green Systems, a prominent provider of field service solutions in the green service industries. This unique combination brings together two proven software solutions in the field service industry and furthers WorkWave's position as a premier provider of leading solutions, delivering brands that have been proven over decades to drive the success of their customers.

"This acquisition is something rarely seen. It is two successful, fast-growing, market-leading companies coming together to create something truly special," said David F. Giannetto, CEO of WorkWave. "It marks the beginning of a new chapter where WorkWave will help our customers focus on the future, helping them to go beyond service to create effective, fast-growing, highly profitable service organizations that also deliver the best service experience possible. Real Green believes in this same mission, and together we will allow every solution in this expanded WorkWave product portfolio to deliver greater value. We have tremendous respect for the Real Green team, and the goal of this acquisition is to not just allow them to continue to lead the green industries forward, but to help them make an even greater impact."

Real Green and WorkWave share a common background as two companies created by industry professionals nearly 40 years ago, both becoming well respected in their respective industries, and continuing that success across the following decades. The merger of these two companies will allow WorkWave to combine the best parts of each organization, allowing Real Green to advance more quickly and WorkWave to embrace their depth of expertise in the green industries that Real Green is known for. While the Real Green solution and PestPac will remain separate, additional product offerings that support customer growth, including the equally respected Coalmarch and WorkWave Agency groups, will combine forces to maximize their development and value.

"This acquisition is one of the most impactful combinations in field service, merging two forward-looking companies who helped shape their respective industries,'' said Darren Roos, Chairperson of WorkWave. "The board of directors, along with EQT Partners, are honored to support WorkWave's commitment to empowering its customers through strategic acquisitions that make a positive impact on its customers and the field service industry overall." As a sign of their support, Serent Capital, the former investor in Real Green, and Real Green Founder Joe Kucik will roll significant equity and join TA Associates as minority owners of WorkWave.

"After years of watching WorkWave develop alongside Real Green, we've long known that the combination of these two companies would create something special," said Bill Nunan, President and CEO of Real Green, who will stay on as the head of Real Green operations within WorkWave. "We are thrilled to be joining such a progressive solutions provider that shares our commitment to helping customers thrive, and who so strongly supports the continued growth and development of Real Green solutions, and our passionate customer base."

This acquisition follows WorkWave's recent acquisition of Slingshot, a leading provider of customer call center software, and further demonstrates WorkWave's commitment to building an organization that is the best partner in the industry, enabling its customers to think and go beyond service, to create the best service organizations possible.

About WorkWave

For nearly 40 years, WorkWave has been building best practices into its market-leading field service and last mile software solutions to allow best-in-class companies to grow their business, service their customers, and maximize their money. Its solutions empower service-oriented companies to reach their full potential through scalable, cloud-based software solutions that support every stage of a business life cycle, including marketing, sales, service delivery, customer interaction, and financial transactions. WorkWave is a trusted partner for thousands of customers across a wide variety of industries, including pest control, lawn care, cleaning, HVAC, plumbing and electrical, and last mile delivery. WorkWave's award-winning culture and solutions have been recognized in the SaaS Awards, the Cloud Awards, the American Business Awards, the NJBIZ Best Places to Work Awards, and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers. For more information, visit workwave.com.

About Real Green

Walled Lake, MI-based Real Green Systems has more than 35 years of experience providing software and marketing solutions for the lawn care, landscaping, arbor care, and pest control industries. Its flagship solution, Service Assistant, is the premier customer relationship management software used by thousands of companies worldwide to streamline and grow their businesses. Along with offering a complete portfolio of integrated solutions, including: Automated Marketing Assistant, Customer Assistant Websites, Measurement Assistant, Mobile Live, Routing Assistant, and Real Green Payment Processing, Real Green Systems continues to partner with other industry innovators to provide leading-edge business operation software with the broadest range of features and the most advanced marketing tools. Find out more at https://www.realgreen.com/.

