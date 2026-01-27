WorkWave Transforms Field Service Operations With WAIve™: Always On AI Optimization That Listens, Learns and Acts

WAIve combines deep industry knowledge with AI functionality to create a hybrid workforce for mobile service businesses

HOLMDEL, N.J., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWave ®, a leading provider of software and solutions that help mobile service companies thrive, today announced the launch of WAIve, an advanced AI-powered platform that redefines how service businesses make actionable business decisions. Designed to help customers drive revenue and manage costs effectively, WAIve transforms WorkWave's platforms from a traditional system of record into an active, decision-making partner.

Designed specifically for industries like lawn care, cleaning, security and pest control, WAIve does not just track data — it acts on it. By serving as a layer of intelligence across the entire WorkWave suite of solutions, WAIve helps business owners maximize revenue and minimize costs by predicting problems before they happen.

A Hybrid Workforce: You + Your Data + Your WAIve Teammates

WAIve operates as a digital extension of your team, built on the critical foundation of Wavelytics™. This ensures that you retain control as you add AI teammates — scaling your output using your own trusted data. WAIve functions in two distinct modes:

While the business sleeps, WAIve refines schedules and routes to help maximize profitability for the day ahead. Daytime Teammate: During business hours, it acts as an interactive assistant, serving up real-time insights and recommendations — empowering users to make faster decisions while retaining the final say.

"The market is moving beyond data that simply answers questions to automation that does the work," said Kevin Kemmerer, WorkWave CEO. "WAIve provides specialized AI agents that work alongside your human teams to handle the heavy lifting, all through a centralized hub that turns scattered noise into immediate operational awareness. Together, we are building the new hybrid workforce."

WAIve represents a strategic evolution within WorkWave's software solutions, designed to increase customer lifetime value by embedding intelligence into every layer of the user experience. This is achieved through three core capabilities:

Designed to leverage historical data to model future trends, allowing businesses to anticipate operational needs rather than reacting to them. WAIve Teammates: An army of specialized agents that execute multi-step decisions and invisible back-end workflows, helping reduce bottlenecks and administrative load. The WAIve Teammates will be launched throughout the year, starting in Q2 2026.

An army of specialized agents that execute multi-step decisions and invisible back-end workflows, helping reduce bottlenecks and administrative load. The WAIve Teammates will be launched throughout the year, starting in Q2 2026. 'Ask WAIve': A natural language interface that serves as the unified intelligence layer for the enterprise. Beyond simply bridging the gap to complex data, it acts as the primary orchestrator for the hybrid workforce. Users leverage this single entry point to ask plain English questions — like forecasting revenue or cross-referencing inventory — and to command specialized agents to perform tasks on their behalf. 'Ask WAIve' will be launching in Q2 2026.

WAIve goes beyond high-level strategy to impact daily execution. By utilizing proprietary data to support back office staff and guide technicians and workflows in real time, it ensures that every decision — whether automated overnight or approved by a human — directly drives the bottom line.

Experience WAIve Live

WorkWave customers will get their exclusive first look at WAIve in action at WorkWave's Beyond Service Customer Conference, taking place February 1-4, 2026, in Dallas. The event will feature live keynotes and demonstrations of WAIve's capabilities, showcasing how the 'Ask WAIve' interface drives real-time decision intelligence across the core verticals.

About WorkWave:

WorkWave is on a mission to deliver innovative software and fintech solutions to the dedicated service professionals who ensure the world remains safe, clean, and beautiful. Powering millions of services every year, leading companies in lawn care, pest control, commercial cleaning, and security guarding rely on WorkWave's comprehensive SaaS solutions, including its core offerings PestPac®, RealGreen® & TEAM Software®, to manage and grow their businesses. Backed by decades of experience, passionate teams, and an unwavering commitment to its customers, WorkWave's vision is to empower the world's mobile service workers to build a brighter future.

For more information, visit workwave.com .

