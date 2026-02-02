WorkWave Announces Wavelytics™ Decision Intelligence, Evolving Traditional Reporting into Prescriptive Action

New platform introduces 'Ask WAIve,' an AI orchestrator that turns raw data into actionable insight

DALLAS, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at its 2026 Beyond Service Customer Conference, WorkWave ® officially announced Wavelytics™ Decision Intelligence, a new AI-powered hub that transforms how service businesses operate. By embedding dynamic, prescriptive dashboards directly into WorkWave's core software solutions, Decision Intelligence evolves traditional reporting into a strategic navigation system.

More than just a visualization tool, Decision Intelligence is the context-aware engine of the Hybrid Workforce, purpose-built for the nuances of the pest control, lawn care, cleaning, and security industries. It ingests data from operations, finance, and the field through the Wavelytics Data Factory—a unified layer that cleans and standardizes information—to support data integrity. Instead of simply showing 'what happened,' it delivers prescriptive insights via an intuitive intelligence hub tailored to specific personas, such as owners, CEOs, dispatchers, CFOs, or branch managers. This allows businesses to stop reacting to historical data and start taking specific steps that drive financial goals.

"Service business owners are often drowning in data but starving for insights. They don't need another report to read; they need to know what to do next," said Kevin Kemmerer, CEO of WorkWave. "Decision Intelligence bridges the gap between insight and action. It's not just about seeing a drop in sales—it's about surfacing insights—like which technician may need coaching or which territory could benefit from a marketing boost."

Key Features and Innovations

Dashboards (The "What" and "Where"): High-level visibility into macro trends, such as sales pipeline health or revenue retention, uniquely designed for each of WorkWave's industry-specific software—including PestPac®, RealGreen®, and TEAM Software®—organizing complex data into a unified hub.

High-level visibility into macro trends, such as sales pipeline health or revenue retention, uniquely designed for each of WorkWave's industry-specific software—including PestPac®, RealGreen®, and TEAM Software®—organizing complex data into a unified hub. Scorecards (The "Who"): Granular performance tracking that pinpoints individual efficiency, from a salesperson's close rate to a technician's chemical usage.

Granular performance tracking that pinpoints individual efficiency, from a salesperson's close rate to a technician's chemical usage. Alerts (The "Now"): Proactive "nudges" that flag urgent issues, such as aging leads or sudden spikes in callbacks, allowing managers to intervene immediately.

Proactive "nudges" that flag urgent issues, such as aging leads or sudden spikes in callbacks, allowing managers to intervene immediately. Ask WAIve (The "Orchestrator"): A natural language interface that serves as the Unified Intelligence Layer. Beyond simply answering questions about revenue or inventory, Ask WAIve allows users to direct specialized agents to generate reports, surface insights, and recommend next steps—all from the data interface.

Decision Intelligence is expected to be available to Wavelytics users in Q2 2026, subject to change. WorkWave will be demoing Decision Intelligence live at this week's Beyond Service Customer Conference in Dallas, TX.

About WorkWave:

WorkWave is on a mission to deliver innovative software and fintech solutions to the dedicated service professionals who ensure the world remains safe, clean, and beautiful. Powering millions of services every year, leading companies in lawn care, pest control, commercial cleaning, and security guarding rely on WorkWave's comprehensive SaaS solutions, including its core offerings PestPac®, RealGreen® & TEAM Software®, to manage and grow their businesses. Backed by decades of experience, passionate teams, and an unwavering commitment to its customers, WorkWave's vision is to empower the world's mobile service workers to build a brighter future.

For more information, visit workwave.com .

Media Contact:

Brittany Boyle

Director, Strategic Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE WorkWave