WorkWave® Announces Unprecedented Transformation of the Pest Control Industry by Integrating Target Specialty Products™ Into WorkWave Marketplace

HOLMDEL, N.J., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWave, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions that support every stage of a service business's life cycle, announces the introduction of Target Specialty Products™ into its industry-leading pest control software via the WorkWave Marketplace, the company's new in-app platform for exclusive savings and offerings. This initiative will offer WorkWave customers broad, exclusive discounts on all materials and supplies when ordering directly through WorkWave PestPac's integration into the Target Specialty Products e-commerce platform. In addition to these significant savings, the integration offers improved convenience, efficiency, and value on every purchase, which will only be available to WorkWave customers through this partnership. As a leading provider of pest control and turf and ornamental solutions in the U.S. and Canada, Target Specialty Products has an extensive product catalogue and deep expertise to support service operators.

"WorkWave is doing something for our customer base, and for the industry we lead, that has never been done before. This is an industry-changing partnership that will provide our pest control customers substantial savings that will directly cut their costs, improve their profitability, and allow them to reinvest to grow their business," said David F. Giannetto, CEO of WorkWave. "When we launched WorkWave Payments many in the industry were unsure as to why we did it. With this program, WorkWave customers will see that as their true partner we can use the power of WorkWave Payments on their behalf, to offer them direct, bottom-line savings that they could never achieve on their own. As the clear industry leader, this program will drive innovation in the pest control industry and provide our customers with a superior competitive advantage. WorkWave is proud to partner with Target Specialty Products, an industry leader in their own right, to provide these extraordinary savings, and convenience, across the industries we serve."

Leveraging their market status as the clear industry leader, WorkWave is now launching a series of initiatives that will offer their customer base tangible, direct cost savings in many areas of their business. As a result, WorkWave expects this to trigger a shift in the industry where pest control operators, collectively, can utilize their combined buying power to increase their growth and profitability. This partnership with Target Specialty Products combines not just their e-commerce technology and product catalogue, but also improves the customer experience and expertise of service operators by making their deep knowledge and experience available as well. This unique offering is exclusive to WorkWave PestPac customers and is made possible by the consolidated buying power developed through its WorkWave Payments program. WorkWave has used this buying power on behalf of its customers to partner with strategic suppliers and secure discounts that customers would not be able to secure on their own. This strategic partnership represents the second initiative where WorkWave has secured a financial advantage for its customer base, with several similar initiatives planned in the future.

"Target Specialty Products and WorkWave will take the customer experience to the next level by not only offering quick and easy access to one of the largest product portfolios in the industry directly through the industry-leading pest control solution PestPac, but also improving pest control operator's knowledge, efficiency, service cost, and ultimate profitability via this digital relationship," said David Helt, President of Target Specialty Products. "At Target Specialty Products we are proud to partner with this industry leader in support of their initiative to advance the industries they lead, advocate for their customer base, and show their commitment to improving the profitability of their customer base."

"It is our goal to drive innovation in the pest control industry and provide customers with a superior competitive advantage," said Giannetto. "By providing the extraordinary savings and convenience of this partnership with Target Specialty Products, combined with the benefits of WorkWave Payments, we are continuing to drive overall growth and streamlined operations for our customers."

About WorkWave

For nearly 40 years, WorkWave has been building best practices into its market-leading field service and last mile software solutions to allow best-in-class companies to grow their business, service their customers and maximize their money. Its solutions empower service-oriented companies to reach their full potential through scalable, cloud-based software solutions that support every stage of a business life cycle, including marketing, sales, service delivery, customer interaction and financial transactions. WorkWave is a trusted partner for thousands of customers across a wide variety of industries, including pest control, lawn care, cleaning, HVAC, plumbing and electrical, and last mile delivery. WorkWave's award-winning culture and solutions have been recognized in the SaaS Awards, the Cloud Awards, the American Business Awards, the NJBIZ Best Places to Work Awards, and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers. WorkWave is a division of global enterprise applications provider IFS. For more information, visit workwave.com.

About Target Specialty Products

With over 80 years of industry experience, Target Specialty Products is proud to be a leading value-added solutions and service provider of turf and ornamental solutions, pest management, application equipment, supplies and education and training programs. Target Specialty Products serves the Turf and Ornamental and Pest Management markets from 44 locations across the United States and Canada. For additional information, visit us at www.target-specialty.com.

