WorkWave Concludes its 2024 Beyond Service User Conference, Filled With Engaging Sessions, Customer Recognitions and Inspiring Keynotes

The four-day event brought together diverse industry leaders to network and focus on key topics, including market success, private equity trends and more

HOLMDEL, N.J., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWave®, a leading provider of SaaS software solutions that supports every stage of a service business's life cycle, concluded its annual Beyond Service User Conference last week after four days of networking, learning sessions and customer achievements that focused on training, maximizing market success, industry trends and much more.

The conference took place in Orlando, FL, from January 7-10 and featured more than 150 sessions geared toward each of WorkWave's products: RealGreen, PestPac, Coalmarch, Service by WorkWave, WinTeam and ServMan. This year was WorkWave's most-attended event, with over 1,200 attendees.

The conference featured keynote speeches from WorkWave's Chief Executive Officer David F. Giannetto, and Chief Technology Officer, David Ittner as well as a guest keynote from customer experience and marketing expert and author, David Avrin. As part of his executive keynote address, Giannetto discussed WorkWave's ultimate vision, which is to allow its customers to perform any service, at any location and do it efficiently. He highlighted how WorkWave is committed to breaking down the barriers between verticals and focusing on the commonalities between industries so that it can help its customers maximize their revenue through growth and expansion opportunities.

"This vision requires us to deliver technology that makes it possible for you to take your business in any direction. And that is why we must think, operate and develop differently than we have in the past… this is our north star," said Giannetto during his session.

Following the keynote, CTO David Ittner provided attendees with a comprehensive understanding of the company's current and future product portfolio, and discussed the unification of these products to help support WorkWave's future vision.

The third annual Beyond Service Awards were also presented as part of the conference, which celebrated WorkWave customers in several categories. Winners of the OutPerform Award - one company per product - were chosen based on their impressive growth throughout the year, and the StandOut Team Award was presented to a company whose team showed industry-leading teamwork and collaboration. This year also marked the first Trailblazer of the Year Award, which celebrates a specific individual who has made a significant contribution and impact within their service industry. The winners are as follows:

OutPerform Awards:

  • PestPac: Certus
  • RealGreen: NaturaLawn of America
  • ServMan: Sobieski
  • Coalmarch Marketing: Bug-N-A-Rug Exterminators
  • TEAM Software: Alliance Building Services
  • WorkWave Service: Goudy Pools

StandOut Team Award:

  • Inner Parish Security Corporation

Trailblazer of the Year Award:

  • Phil Catron - NaturaLawn of America

"This year we were able to take our Beyond Service user conference to the next level of learning, sharing and collaboration, and that is not just a testament to the strength of the broader WorkWave community, but also to the partnership that we have with our customers, because their involvement was key to our success," said Giannetto. "Our UC is always the pinnacle of the year and comes at the perfect time. Seeing the customers again face-to-face, meeting new ones and sharing in our successes together, builds such momentum for the year and will carry us all the way to next year's event in Dallas."

Attendees raved about the quality of this year's session content, which included panels focused on the advancement and inclusion of women in field service, a look at the role of private equity firms in field service, as well as numerous thought leadership sessions on how to ensure success throughout a full customer lifecycle, a look back at 2023 and a roadmap for 2024, route optimization, generating sales and valuable leads, and overcoming tough economic conditions.

"This year's conference was extremely valuable for my team," said Seth Leto, VP of Administration at Inner Parish Security Corporation. "We all learned new things, and we left feeling excited about the list of things we plan to implement to help our operation. The sessions dove deep enough for long-time users but were also approachable for new users as well. The opportunity that we had to discuss issues and ideas with our industry peers was very helpful - I would highly recommend User Conference!"

The next Beyond Service User Conference will take place in Dallas, TX on February 2-5, 2025.

About WorkWave
As a field service software industry leader for over 40 years, WorkWave delivers technology and services to help field service companies to grow their business, service their customers and maximize their money. Its solutions support every stage of a business life cycle, including marketing, sales, service delivery, customer interaction and financial transactions. WorkWave is a trusted partner for thousands of customers across a wide variety of industries, including pest control, lawn care, cleaning, HVAC, plumbing and electrical, and last-mile delivery. WorkWave has been recognized as an Inc. Power Partner, a Top 100 Software Company and a Cloud Award winner. For more information, visit workwave.com.

