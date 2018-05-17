WorkWave Increases Visibility for Field Service and Logistics Companies through GPS Mobile App

"With many business owners spending time both in and out of the office, it is important to be able to access their fleet's live activity, events and functions, even when they step away from their desk," said Mike Profit, WorkWave's Chief Product and Service Officer. "WorkWave is empowering business owners and fleet managers to make better informed business decisions through live GPS tracking that's easily accessible, reliable and accurate."

"WorkWave: GPS Track is easy to use and responsive," said Kevin P. Haley of Squier Lumber & Hardware, Inc., an initial user of the mobile app. "It provides that extra layer of visibility into our mobile workforce."

The mobile app is available across WorkWave's full suite of field service and last mile logistics solutions, including PestPac, WorkWave Service, WorkWave Route Manager and WorkWave GPS. With quick access to GPS tracking, businesses gain visibility and have insight into their day - increasing productivity, accountability and enhancing their customer service. From the app, users can:

View breadcrumb trail activity

Instantly confirm live and historical vehicle position

Filter vehicles for fast lookup

Choose between a map or list view

Visualize events and driver behavior alerts through the notification area (speeding, braking, geofence, ignition on/off alerts, etc.)

"WorkWave's mission is to provide companies with the software they need to efficiently run their businesses and provide exceptional service to their customers," said Chris Sullens, CEO of WorkWave. "With enhanced mobility features, they can now run their businesses with increased visibility and peace of mind, whether at the office or on-the-go."

About WorkWave

WorkWave, an IFS company, is dedicated to simplifying the complexity of running field service and other fleet-based businesses, large or small - a $45+ billion market worldwide. The company's suite of solutions, which include PestPac®, WorkWave Service™, ServiceCEO™, WorkWave Route Manager™, WorkWave GPS™, GPS Heroes™ and ContactUs™, allow WorkWave clients to easily attribute and automate sales and marketing activities, improve their back office efficiency and increase their visibility into field operations through a single, easy to use interface. WorkWave's platform provides its 8,000+ clients an unprecedented level of business insight and information, enabling them to increase efficiency, increase revenue and provide a 5-Star customer experience. Founded in 1984, WorkWave has been recognized with multiple awards for its outstanding growth and culture, including the Inc. 5000, SaaS Award, and Best Place to Work by NJBiz & Inc. Magazine. For more information, visit www.workwave.com.

About IFS

IFS™ develops and delivers enterprise software for customers around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. The industry expertise of our people and solutions, together with commitment to our customers, has made us a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of 3,500 employees supports more than ten thousand customers worldwide from a network of local offices and through our growing ecosystem of partners. For more information, visit: www.IFSworld.com.

