WorkWave Launches a Powerful Sales and Marketing Platform That Enables Customers to Grow Their Business and Transform Their Sales Process

HOLMDEL, N.J., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWave®, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions that support every stage of a service business's life cycle, today announces the launch of WorkWave Marketing Sales Center, a powerful new sales and marketing platform that integrates directly into WorkWave PestPac, enabling users to grow their businesses and transform their sales processes.

Sales Center allows business owners to drive new sales and improve productivity by simplifying the capture and tracking of new leads, creating processes that close opportunities faster, and using dashboards for greater accountability. By instantly capturing payment information when signing on a new customer, conveniently offering new services, improving transparency with digital contracts, and providing touchless interactions on proposals and agreements, users gain the ability to elevate the experience they provide while creating new customers.

"At WorkWave, we understand that what keeps owners and executives up at night is the need to grow their business, and our commitment to helping our customers create growing, successful service companies is what drove us to build the new WorkWave Marketing Sales Center solution," says David F. Giannetto, CEO of WorkWave. "A solid sales process is not just at the heart of any business's growth, it is also the process and series of interactions that tell a brand new customer who a company is and how they will be treated throughout the entire relationship. We designed Sales Center with a tool set that balances this need for growth and new sales, and a good experience, as it enables the capture of leads, managing those leads more effectively, and quickly turning them into customers."

According to WorkWave's 2021 pest control industry survey, 71% of pest control business owners ranked driving leads and obtaining new customers as one of their top three business goals for 2021. Sales Center will help business owners achieve this goal by serving pest control businesses with a range of benefits including: driving new sales and increasing revenue through improved workflow processes, ensuring all leads are tracked for productivity and improved profitability, and increasing end-customer satisfaction.

WorkWave Marketing Sales Center is currently integrated into WorkWave PestPac and will soon be available in WorkWave Service and other WorkWave platforms. Please visit our website for more information.

About WorkWave

For nearly 40 years, WorkWave has been building best practices into its market-leading field service and last mile software solutions to allow best-in-class companies to grow their business, service their customers and maximize their money. Its solutions empower service-oriented companies to reach their full potential through scalable, cloud-based software solutions that support every stage of a business life cycle, including marketing, sales, service delivery, customer interaction and financial transactions. WorkWave is a trusted partner for thousands of customers across a wide variety of industries, including pest control, lawn care, cleaning, HVAC, plumbing and electrical, and last mile delivery. WorkWave's award-winning culture and solutions have been recognized in the SaaS Awards, the Cloud Awards, the American Business Awards, the NJBIZ Best Places to Work Awards, and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers. WorkWave is a division of global enterprise applications provider IFS. For more information, visit workwave.com.

Media Contact:

Aimee Rametta

Vice President, Marketing, WorkWave

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/workwave/r/workwave-launches-a-powerful-sales-and-marketing-platform-that-enables-customers-to-grow-their-busin,c3293394

SOURCE WorkWave