WorkWave Launches Partner and Channel Sales Program

HOLMDEL, N.J., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWave , a leading provider of software solutions for the field service and last-mile delivery industries, today announced a multi-faceted partner program designed to support and attract referral, reseller, integration, and affiliate partners. This newly expanded partner program was born out of WorkWave's desire to solve the evolving technology needs of its customers and keep pace with its significant growth. WorkWave's partners will find a wealth of training, incentives, support, and co-marketing opportunities within the new partner program.

"WorkWave's continued dedication to delivering best-in-class software solutions fuels our passion to develop meaningful relationships with like-minded partners, all focused on the needs of our customers," said Marne Martin, CEO of WorkWave. "We have set in motion a partner ecosystem that is one of the most influential initiatives in our next stage of growth, and most importantly, satisfies the needs of our customers. We are highly committed to the success of this program and our partners participating in it."

More than 50 active partners already participate across four categories:

Referral Partners WorkWave referral partners add value to their customers as consultants and trusted partners who recommend WorkWave's solutions to help grow their businesses. Additionally, WorkWave referral partners may offer special perks to WorkWave customers referred to them as a benefit of the partnership and as an added incentive to sign on. Some notable referral partners include Greensky, Brother, Natural Forms, and 10X Consulting Group.

WorkWave referral partners add value to their customers as consultants and trusted partners who recommend WorkWave's solutions to help grow their businesses. Additionally, WorkWave referral partners may offer special perks to WorkWave customers referred to them as a benefit of the partnership and as an added incentive to sign on. Some notable referral partners include Greensky, Brother, Natural Forms, and 10X Consulting Group. Certified Resellers The reseller program is designed for businesses looking to expand their presence in service and logistics-oriented industries by offering WorkWave Route Manager, WorkWave's leading route optimization and GPS tracking software. Resellers deliver value to customers by offering integrated complementary solutions, industry, and/or local market expertise. Resellers wholly own the sale and tier one support of customers. These partners help WorkWave grow, often internationally, such as in Oceania and Southeast Asia where freight and logistics experts, Factor Freight Solutions, and supply chain planning experts, Optimity, are already reselling, implementing, and supporting WorkWave customers.

The reseller program is designed for businesses looking to expand their presence in service and logistics-oriented industries by offering WorkWave Route Manager, WorkWave's leading route optimization and GPS tracking software. Resellers deliver value to customers by offering integrated complementary solutions, industry, and/or local market expertise. Resellers wholly own the sale and tier one support of customers. These partners help WorkWave grow, often internationally, such as in Oceania and where freight and logistics experts, Factor Freight Solutions, and supply chain planning experts, Optimity, are already reselling, implementing, and supporting WorkWave customers. Integration Partners Focused on reducing friction, WorkWave aims to integrate with adjacent solutions to create a seamless end-to-end user experience for their customers. WorkWave has seen mutual benefit through partnerships with Corteva Agriscience, ARM Solutions, Voice for Pest, and Slingshot, to name a few.

Focused on reducing friction, WorkWave aims to integrate with adjacent solutions to create a seamless end-to-end user experience for their customers. WorkWave has seen mutual benefit through partnerships with Corteva Agriscience, ARM Solutions, Voice for Pest, and Slingshot, to name a few. Affiliate PartnersThese partners help connect WorkWave with potential customers looking for field service management and route optimization solutions via web traffic referrals and marketplace placement. For example, WorkWave ServMan has enjoyed a long-standing affiliate relationship with Nexstar Network, a member-owned organization of independent residential contractors within plumbing, HVAC, and electrical.

Investing in its channel program is a strategic priority at WorkWave. With 25+ value-added resellers of WorkWave Route Manager already present, additional channel partners are also looking to be added for WorkWave Service, PestPac, ServMan as well as Route Manager. Likewise, international growth of this program is being fueled by a steady stream of new language options.

Interested businesses may learn more or apply to become a WorkWave partner online by visiting workwave.com/partners .

About WorkWave

WorkWave, a division of IFS's Service Management business unit, provides comprehensive service management solutions that connect every facet of a business through its unified, easy-to-use platforms. The company's suite of solutions allows field service professionals across industries to easily attribute and automate sales and marketing activities, improve back office efficiency and increase their visibility into field operations through its mobile solutions. WorkWave's platforms provide over 7,000 customers an unprecedented level of business insight and information, enabling them to increase efficiency, increase revenue and provide an exceptional customer experience. Founded in 1984, WorkWave has been recognized with multiple awards for its outstanding products, growth and culture, including the Inc. 5000, SaaS Awards, IT World Awards and Best Place to Work by NJBiz and Inc. Magazine. For more information, visit www.workwave.com .

About IFS

IFS™ develops and delivers enterprise software for customers around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. The industry expertise of our people and solutions, together with commitment to our customers, has made us a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of 3,500 employees supports more than 10,000 customers worldwide from a network of local offices and through our growing ecosystem of partners. For more information, visit: www.IFSworld.com .

