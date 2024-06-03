WorkWave Opens Registration for Its 2025 Beyond Service User Conference, Announces Keynote Speaker

The 2025 Beyond Service User Conference will empower field service businesses to learn about upcoming trends, dive deep into the software that powers their business and connect with industry peers.

HOLMDEL, N.J., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWave® , a leading provider of SaaS software solutions that support every stage of a field service business's life cycle, has opened registration for its 2025 Beyond Service User Conference, one of the field service industry's biggest and most exciting events of the year. This year's conference will be held February 2-5, 2025, at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, TX, and is the perfect chance to learn about new trends and disruptions within the industry. WorkWave experts and customers from its family of brands, including PestPac, ServMan, RealGreen, Coalmarch, TEAM Software and Service by WorkWave, will all be in attendance.

"We're so excited to once again be bringing together the many faces of field service to help empower them with the information, insights and tools they need to take their business further than it's ever gone before," says WorkWave CMO Aimee Rametta. "We are at a pivotal time in the field service industry, full of new challenges, new technologies and new economic factors. By maintaining open and in-person communication, we get to learn from and support one another as we continue to move our industries forward toward positive growth and success."

This year's guest keynote speaker will be Jason Dorsey, president of The Center for Generational Kinetics and generational expert. Dorsey has pioneered generational research on four continents in multiple languages and advises executives, boards of directors and investment firms on hidden behavioral trends uncovered through his unique research. He is also an acclaimed speaker and bestselling author. His newest book for leaders is "Zconomy: How Gen Z Will Change the Future of Business." Through his entertaining and strategic presentation, he plans to leave his audience with a new perspective on generational behaviors and how they interact with technology by bringing an entirely new approach to understanding and unlocking the potential of each generation.

"As workforces change and younger generations take more interest in field service, it is essential to understand and unlock our generational differences," said Jason Dorsey. "Our differences are our strengths. Understanding the differences between how your peers operate and how you go through your day leads to increased business success, customer satisfaction and industry-wide innovation."

This year's conference highlights include:

Tailored and immersive product bootcamps for every skill-level

Thought leadership sessions that address key industry challenges and provide actionable insight

Product-specific sessions to empower customers with the knowledge to master their software

Opportunities for 1:1 meetings with product experts

Networking events with industry peers and nightly entertainment

The Beyond Service User Conference will feature more than 150 software training and thought leadership sessions and will highlight industry insights from WorkWave experts and its customers across multiple service industries. This year's conference will offer thought-provoking workshops, networking opportunities with 1,000+ service professionals, and exciting entertainment and social events.

Early bird pricing for the 2025 Beyond Service User Conference starts June 3, 2024 and ends August 31, 2024.

Please visit our website to learn more, and click here to register for the event. Our website will continue to be updated with this year's agenda, session information and other details.

