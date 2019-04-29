WorkWave Launches The State of Pest Control Technology 2019

HOLMDEL, N.J., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWave ®, a leading provider of software solutions for the field service and last-mile delivery industries, has launched its State of Pest Control Technology 2019 survey report, which identifies the business opportunities and challenges that pest control companies are facing today.

The need to grow and expand their organizations ranks top of mind far above any other need, but pest companies are still struggling to focus on this as a priority due to increased challenges managing field technicians and the need to meet a wave of new customer demands.

WorkWave can help. "As a SaaS software provider that has been solving the business needs of pest control companies for over 30 years, it is essential to understand the challenges that our customers are facing daily," said Marne Martin, CEO of WorkWave. "This report dives into the current state of the industry, providing pest control companies with an understanding of how they benchmark against their peers, and how to stay ahead of their competition."

Key survey findings include:

Increased Revenue and Growth are Top of Mind: With 79% of respondents putting the need to increase revenue as their top focus for 2019, pest control companies realize the need to grow in order to remain competitive, but are struggling to execute in the two main areas that would trigger this growth--new customer acquisition and expanding revenue from existing clients.

67% of respondents identified delivering best-in-class customer experience as a top business goal for 2019, just behind increasing revenue.

74% of pest control organizations struggle to recruit and train new technical talent. Not only can optimizing internal processes help maximize efficiency when bandwidth might be tight across the organization, it can also help streamline the new technician onboarding.

Based on these findings, the report identifies how to benchmark performance, starting with what business challenges are hindering growth, how to evaluate current technology solutions and how they affect customer experience, as well as how to look for solutions that can simplify the job for new technicians.

To access the full report and see how your pest control operation benchmarks against your peers, please click here.

About WorkWave

WorkWave, a division of IFS's Service Management business unit, provides comprehensive field service management solutions that connect every facet of a business through its unified, easy-to-use platforms. The company's suite of solutions allows field service professionals across industries to easily attribute and automate sales and marketing activities, improve back office efficiency and increase their visibility into field operations through its mobile solutions. For more information, visit www.workwave.com .

