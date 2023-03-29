WorkWave, Market Leader in Cloud-Based Field Service Solutions, Selects 5WPR As Agency of Record

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces it has been selected as the public relations Agency of Record for leading provider of cloud-based field service software and solutions, WorkWave.

5WPR will be responsible for managing media relations for WorkWave's suite of cloud-based software and marketing services solutions tailored to field service businesses of all sizes and industries.

"WorkWave has a rich history of empowering businesses to thrive and we look forward to sharing its brand story across the media landscape," said 5WPR CEO, Matthew Caiola. "The technology team at 5W skillfully develops creative messaging that captivates consumers, driving brand awareness and recognition."

"Our goal is to bring field services to the forefront of the media conversation," said Aimee Rametta, WorkWave CMO. "We know 5W is the perfect partner to help meet that goal. We're excited to partner with 5W to elevate the WorkWave brand and the field service industry. Their expertise and collaboration are unmatched."

5WPR diligently works with clients to develop comprehensive media relations strategies while leveraging strong connections throughout the media, resulting in top-tier coverage.

About WorkWave

As the field service software industry leader for over 40 years, WorkWave delivers technology and services to help field service companies to grow their business, service their customers and maximize their money. Its solutions support every stage of a business life cycle, including marketing, sales, service delivery, customer interaction and financial transactions. WorkWave is a trusted partner for thousands of customers across a wide variety of industries, including pest control, lawn care, cleaning, HVAC, plumbing and electrical, and last-mile delivery. WorkWave has been recognized as an Inc. Power Partner, a Top 100 Software Company, and a Cloud Award winner. For more information, visit workwave.com.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

SOURCE 5W Public Relations