WorkWave Named a Top 10 Routing and Scheduling Solution Provider

WorkWave was recognized for its WorkWave Route Manager, an all-in-one route planning and GPS tracking solution, which addresses the specific needs of companies looking to increase efficiency in transporting goods to commercial businesses or homes in the last mile.

Easy to use and implement, companies can streamline their delivery operations in just one day. As a result, Route Manager customers can gain visibility into their drivers' performance and can expect to serve 20% more orders within their existing fleet, leading to cost savings and increased revenue.

"The biggest difference when you start using WorkWave Route Manager is the speed. It builds our routes extremely fast! The tool we were using before would take forever and then once we got it right, the route wasn't easy to manipulate," explained WorkWave Route Manager customer Michele Tillapaugh, project manager at home appliance delivery center Recker & Boerger. "Route Manager lives by our rules and the time-windows are specific, which our customers appreciate. Now my team is working smarter and our deliveries are more dependable."

By layering real-time GPS tracking into the planning process, businesses can take a more proactive approach and always know where a driver is and when they will arrive at their stops. The extra visibility enables a positive customer experience and improved communication.

"Being recognized as one of the Top 10 Routing and Scheduling Solution Providers is a testament to the innovative approach we've taken to building a robust solution for last mile focused businesses," said Chris Sullens, CEO at WorkWave. "Providing users with the best of both worlds by combining route planning and GPS tracking enables users to complete the loop - planning, routing, tracking, and analyzing performance - with clients achieving over 30% ROI."

This honor is in addition to another recent accolade, when WorkWave Route Manager was named to the Food Logistics' 2017 FL 100 list, honoring software providers dedicated to keeping the global food and beverage supply chain safe and reliable.

About WorkWave

WorkWave, an IFS company, is dedicated to simplifying the complexity of running field service and other fleet-based businesses, large or small - a $45+ billion market worldwide. The company's suite of solutions, which include PestPac®, WorkWave Service™, ServiceCEO™, WorkWave Route Manager™, WorkWave GPS™, GPS Heroes™ and ContactUs™, allow WorkWave clients to easily attribute and automate sales and marketing activities, improve their back office efficiency and increase their visibility into field operations through a single, easy to use interface. WorkWave's platform provides its 8,000+ clients an unprecedented level of business insight and information, enabling them to increase efficiency, increase revenue and provide a 5-Star customer experience. Founded in 1984, WorkWave has been recognized with multiple awards for its outstanding growth and culture, including the Inc. 5000, SaaS Award, and Best Place to Work by NJBiz & Inc. Magazine. For more information, visit www.workwave.com.

About IFS

IFS™ develops and delivers enterprise software for customers around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. The industry expertise of our people and solutions, together with commitment to our customers, has made us a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of 3,500 employees supports more than ten thousand customers worldwide from a network of local offices and through our growing ecosystem of partners. For more information, visit: www.IFSworld.com.

About Logistics Tech Outlook Magazine

Logistics Tech Outlook is a technology magazine published in Fremont, California. It acts as an excellent platform for enterprises to showcase their innovative solutions that are setting new footprints in the logistics industry. A panel of experts, technology leaders and board members of Logistics Tech Outlook magazine has finalized the "TOP 10 Routing and Scheduling Solution Providers - 2018". The magazine provides insights about the latest trending technologies that help organizations to overcome the challenges faced in their business and remain competitive in marketplace. For more info, visit:www.logisticstechoutlook.com.

