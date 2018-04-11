WorkWave Named Technology Emerging Finalist for 25th Anniversary Enterprise Awards

"Being named a finalist among such distinguished companies for the 25th Anniversary Enterprise Awards is a true honor," said Chris Sullens, CEO at WorkWave. "Our team strives to provide innovative solutions for the field service and logistics industries and that's exactly what the Technology Emerging Award exemplifies."

WorkWave products are seamlessly integrated, giving users a powerful end-to-end solution with added convenience and insight that they could not get from standalone solutions. Its fleet and field service solutions, powered by the combination of cloud software, mobile technologies and big data analytics, provide a robust set of capabilities such as back office operations, mobile workforce management, customer relationship management, real time routing, driver behavior data and advanced telematics.

"With hundreds of nominations, the judges were truly challenged and did a terrific job identifying honorees that represent the best of our region's proud technology and life sciences communities. Thank you to all of the companies that submitted, and on behalf of PACT and Enterprise Award Judging Partner KPMG, I congratulate all of this year's finalists," said Dianne Strunk, Vice President of PACT.

For more information on the 25th Anniversary Enterprise Awards, please visit pact.gpcc.com.

About WorkWave

WorkWave, an IFS company, is dedicated to simplifying the complexity of running field service and other fleet-based businesses, large or small - a $45+ billion market worldwide. The company's suite of solutions, which include PestPac®, WorkWave Service™, ServiceCEO™, WorkWave Route Manager™, WorkWave GPS™, GPS Heroes™ and ContactUs™, allow WorkWave clients to easily attribute and automate sales and marketing activities, improve their back office efficiency and increase their visibility into field operations through a single, easy to use interface. WorkWave's platform provides its 8,000+ clients an unprecedented level of business insight and information, enabling them to increase efficiency, increase revenue and provide a 5-Star customer experience. Founded in 1984, WorkWave has been recognized with multiple awards for its outstanding growth and culture, including the Inc. 5000, SaaS Award, and Best Place to Work by NJBiz & Inc. Magazine. For more information, visit www.workwave.com.

About IFS

IFS™ develops and delivers enterprise software for customers around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. The industry expertise of our people and solutions, together with commitment to our customers, has made us a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of 3,500 employees supports more than ten thousand customers worldwide from a network of local offices and through our growing ecosystem of partners. For more information, visit: www.IFSworld.com.

About the Enterprise Awards

The Enterprise Awards stands as the region's premier program honoring investors, entrepreneurs, and companies that are pace-setters in innovation, leadership and advances in technology, healthcare, life sciences, medtech and related fields. Each year, this black-tie gala hosts more than 900 of Greater Philadelphia's top C-Level executives and entrepreneurs. Visit pact.gpcc.com for more information.

About Philadelphia Alliance for Capital and Technologies (PACT)

Philadelphia Alliance for Capital and Technologies (PACT)'s vision is to be the go-to resource for fast growing companies, and a driver of entrepreneurship and innovation in the Philadelphia region. PACT provides its members with valuable content and connections to capital, coaching, and customers that will accelerate their growth and success, and to collaborate with other organizations to drive innovation and entrepreneurship in the region. Visit www.philadelphiapact.com for more information.

Contact Brittany Kinsella Email pr@workwave.com Phone 800-762-0301 x617 Website www.workwave.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/workwave-named-technology-emerging-finalist-for-25th-anniversary-enterprise-awards-300628157.html

SOURCE WorkWave

Related Links

http://workwave.com

