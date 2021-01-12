WorkWave Wins Gold in 10th Annual Best in Biz Awards

HOLMDEL, N.J, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWave, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions that support every stage of a service business's life cycle, today announces that its integrated payment processing solution, WorkWave® Payments, has been awarded Gold for Best New Product of the Year - SMB in Best in Biz Awards, the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America. This is the latest in a series of accolades the streamlined and simplified payment processing solution has earned since its launch in September 2019.

Built with WorkWave customers in mind, WorkWave Payments has helped more than 1,000 field service professionals and businesses nationwide save money on payments processing while accelerating their cash flow and increasing operational efficiencies by eliminating the traditional double entry and other time-consuming methods common with other third-party payment processors. In doing so, WorkWave Payments helps businesses save valuable time and money, all while enabling them to deliver the best-in-class payment service and convenience their customers demand.



With WorkWave Payments, WorkWave specifically identified an area to provide added assistance to its SMB clientele through the development of its Blended Rate model. It is through this rate structure that WorkWave is able to provide buying power to businesses regardless of size by offering the most competitive processing rates, eliminating select hidden fees, and including essential, industry-leading features and functionality at no additional cost to businesses that could most benefit.

"When we decided to launch WorkWave Payments, we certainly had our SMB customers in mind," said David F. Giannetto, CEO of WorkWave. "One of our goals was to unify our customer base and use that larger buying power to our customers' advantage, helping them save money and reduce their costs. For WorkWave Payments to win Gold in the SMB category for Best New Product of the Year by Best in Biz Awards is a huge achievement and highlights the difference that WorkWave Payments makes for our small and midsize customers."



2020 marked the 10th annual Best in Biz Awards and-with a continuing global pandemic-was also a year like no other in the program's 10-year history. Despite the global challenges, the 10th annual program saw a particularly strong field of entries from public and private companies of all sizes and spanning all geographic regions and industries in the U.S. and Canada, ranging from some of the most recognizable and admired global brands to the most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies-proving North American business' resilience and continuing innovation and growth despite the odds. The judges were impressed with this year's winners' agility and adaptability that allowed their businesses to thrive, their willingness to always go the extra mile to help their customers in these unusual times and, particularly, many winners' efforts to maintain their commitment to the environment and to prioritize helping others in their communities.

Since the program's inception in 2011, winners in Best in Biz Awards have been determined based on scoring from independent judging panels assembled each year from some of the most respected newspapers, TV and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America. Combining top editors' and reporters' expertise and experience with the objectivity inherent in the journalistic ethos and further enhanced by the variety of outlets represented, Best in Biz Awards judging panels are uniquely able to determine the best of the best from among the hundreds of competitive entries. The 2020 judging panel included, among others, writers from Barron's, Consumer Affairs, USA Today and Wired.



Best in Biz Awards 2020 honors were conferred in more than 90 different categories, including Company of the Year, Most Resilient Company, Fastest-Growing Company, Most Innovative Company, Best Place to Work, Customer Service Department, Executive of the Year, Operations Executive, Most Innovative Product, Enterprise Product, Best New Product, App, CSR Program, Crisis Management Program, Marketing Program and Annual Report of the Year. For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2020, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2020-winners.

For nearly 40 years, WorkWave has been building best practices into its market-leading field service and last mile software solutions to allow companies to increase revenue and profit, and become best-in class operators who can outpace their competition. Its solutions empower service-oriented companies to reach their full potential through scalable, cloud-based software solutions that support every stage of a business life cycle, including marketing, sales, service delivery, customer interaction and financial transactions. WorkWave is a trusted partner for thousands of customers across a wide variety of industries, including pest control, lawn care, cleaning, HVAC, plumbing and electrical, and last mile delivery. WorkWave's award-winning culture and solutions have been recognized in the SaaS Awards, the Cloud Awards, the American Business Awards, the NJBIZ Best Places to Work Awards, and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers. WorkWave is a division of global enterprise applications provider IFS. For more information, visit workwave.com.

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges in the premier awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world's most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 90 categories, including company, team, executive, product, CSR, media, PR, and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com.

