WorkWave's 2018 PestPac User Conference Registration Now Open

WorkWave will be holding its annual PestPac User Conference to bring its PestPac users together to gain valuable knowledge, power their networks and enjoy exciting entertainment with their peers and WorkWave executives. This year's event features a new agenda with over 20 new classes added since last year.

"The PestPac User Conference provides the unique opportunity for our customers to all come together and connect on important industry topics, while learning from each other and from WorkWave's experts and leadership team," said Mike Profit, Chief Product and Service Officer at WorkWave. "It also allows WorkWave executives to speak with members of our user community face-to-face and gain valuable insight on our products, so we can further develop them to exceed the needs of our customers."

This year's conference will have over 42 sessions tailored to various levels and jobs, enabling its attendees to walk away with the knowledge needed to boost their bottom line and operate their business with confidence, no matter their job title. Conference attendees will also have the opportunity to network with PestPac experts, senior leadership and other PestPac users, as well as gain insight into WorkWave's upcoming initiatives and learn best practices from other members of the industry.

To register for the 2018 PestPac User Conference, please click here to visit our conference website. Please continue to check back for more updates on what's in store for this year's event.

About WorkWave

WorkWave, an IFS company, is dedicated to simplifying the complexity of running field service and other fleet-based businesses, large or small - a $45+ billion market worldwide. The company's suite of solutions, which include PestPac®, WorkWave Service™, ServiceCEO™, WorkWave Route Manager™, WorkWave GPS™, GPS Heroes™, ContactUs™ and ServMan™ allow WorkWave clients to easily attribute and automate sales and marketing activities, improve their back office efficiency and increase their visibility into field operations through a single, easy to use interface. WorkWave's platform provides its 8,000+ clients an unprecedented level of business insight and information, enabling them to increase efficiency, increase revenue and provide a 5-Star customer experience. Founded in 1984, WorkWave has been recognized with multiple awards for its outstanding growth and culture, including the Inc. 5000, SaaS Award, and Best Place to Work by NJBiz & Inc. Magazine. For more information, visit www.workwave.com.

About IFS

IFS™ develops and delivers enterprise software for customers around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. The industry expertise of our people and solutions, together with commitment to our customers, has made us a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of 3,500 employees supports more than 10,000 customers worldwide from a network of local offices and through our growing ecosystem of partners. For more information, visit: www.IFSworld.com.

