WorkWave's Ken Wincko Named One of 18 B2B Marketers to Follow in 2018

"It is an honor to be recognized as one of this year's top B2B marketers to follow by the B2B Marketing Exchange, alongside other peer marketing leaders," said Wincko. "Our WorkWave marketing team is focused on progressive marketing techniques such as predictive analytics, machine learning, personalization and interactive content to create exceptional customer experiences and maximize revenue growth."

As a member of WorkWave's senior leadership team, Wincko is responsible for managing the global corporate marketing strategy for the company. He has over 20 years of marketing and business experience in bringing cutting-edge marketing programs and solutions to market for both B2B and B2C organizations. He has led his teams to extraordinary success in a series of high level roles at top-tier companies including Cision/PR Newswire, Dun & Bradstreet, ADP, Citigroup and IBM. In 2016, his team at PR Newswire was named Enterprise Marketing Team of the Year by Marketo, and also won Best Integrated Marketing Program in the Marcomm Awards in 2015.

"Our goal with highlighting 18 marketers to follow in 2018 was to showcase a mix of different roles and industries that are helping to innovate and break new ground," said Andrew Gaffney, Content Director for B2B Marketing Exchange and Demand Gen Report. "Ken Wincko clearly meets that criteria. The perspective he added to the CMO Panel during this year's B2B Marketing Exchange event helped to identify new technologies, as well as processes and skills required to succeed and grow in today's climate. Knowing Ken's track record, I'm confident he is going to help drive growth at WorkWave and will likely provide some great ideas for other marketers to check out through his partnerships, strategies and technology implementations."

Wincko is a frequent speaker at major industry conferences such as the B2B Marketing Exchange, Dreamforce, Marketo Summit and Oracle OpenWorld, and has been covered in a wide variety of publications such as CMO.com, the Demand Gen Report, Alister & Paine, and more. He is a member of the Board of Advisors for the CMO Council and CMO Outlook.

For more information on this year's list, please click here. To follow Ken Wincko on Twitter, please click here.

About WorkWave

WorkWave, an IFS company, is dedicated to simplifying the complexity of running field service and other fleet-based businesses, large or small - a $45+ billion market worldwide. The company's suite of solutions, which include PestPac®, WorkWave Service™, ServiceCEO™, WorkWave Route Manager™, WorkWave GPS™, GPS Heroes™ and ContactUs™, allow WorkWave clients to easily attribute and automate sales and marketing activities, improve their back office efficiency and increase their visibility into field operations through a single, easy to use interface. WorkWave's platform provides its 8,000+ clients an unprecedented level of business insight and information, enabling them to increase efficiency, increase revenue and provide a 5-Star customer experience. Founded in 1984, WorkWave has been recognized with multiple awards for its outstanding growth and culture, including the Inc. 5000, SaaS Award, and Best Place to Work by NJBiz & Inc. Magazine. For more information, visit www.workwave.com.

About IFS

IFS™ develops and delivers enterprise software for customers around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. The industry expertise of our people and solutions, together with commitment to our customers, has made us a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of 3,500 employees supports more than ten thousand customers worldwide from a network of local offices and through our growing ecosystem of partners. For more information, visit: www.IFSworld.com.

About the B2B Marketing Exchange

Hosted by Demand Gen Report, the B2B Marketing Exchange is a multi-day, educational and networking event focused on improving B2B marketing, sales strategies and results. The event includes six mix-and-match, targeted educational tracks: Content2Conversion; Demand Gen Summit; ABM In Action Live; Sales Impact Summit; Digital Strategy; and Channel Marketing. The 2019 B2B Marketing Exchange will take place February 25-27, 2019 at The Hyatt Regency in Scottsdale, Ariz. Professionals interested in in attending or learning more about this unique event can visit https://www.b2bmarketing.exchange/ to sign up for updates.

Contact Brittany Kinsella Email pr@workwave.com Phone 800-762-0301 x617 Website www.workwave.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/workwaves-ken-wincko-named-one-of-18-b2b-marketers-to-follow-in-2018-300623404.html

SOURCE WorkWave

Related Links

http://workwave.com

