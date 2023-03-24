WorkWhile and Curai Health Partner to Offer Free Virtual Healthcare Services to Workers in all 50 States

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2021, WorkWhile has partnered with Curai Health to provide free virtual healthcare services in select markets. We are thrilled to announce that starting today, we have expanded our virtual healthcare services to include all eligible WorkWhile workers in all 50 states. The partnership leverages the power of AI for the benefit of the most underserved groups.

Technology-first services have historically been built for the white collar workforce—leaving behind hourly and blue collar workers. WorkWhile's mission of helping workers earn a better living and live better lives is built on offering valuable benefits & perks alongside flexible jobs for hourly wage workers.

What does Curai Health offer workers?

Curai Health is an AI-powered, virtual doctor's office ready 24/7 to provide immediate medical expertise to members. Patients can utilize Curai to communicate with their care team, set up a virtual urgent care visit, refill their pharmaceutical prescriptions, or answer questions. It's a doctor in their pocket.

Curai expands the capacity of clinicians beyond what's humanly possible through the strategic deployment of AI into the workflow. This technology reduces the cost of a visit, improves access, and allows clinicians to focus on their patients rather than administrative tasks. This creates a better patient experience at a dramatically more affordable price point.

Neal Khosla, CEO of Curai Health said, "Curai's partnership with WorkWhile embodies our mission of democratizing access to high quality, affordable healthcare. We are proud to provide convenient access to both urgent and ongoing care to these workers."

How does a worker become eligible on the WorkWhile platform?

In order for a worker to be eligible for a free membership to Curai Health, they must work a minimum of one shift per month on the WorkWhile app. As long as a worker remains eligible, WorkWhile will cover the complete cost of the monthly membership.

Once signed up, visits are free—whether a worker has health insurance or not. They'll have unlimited visits with their care team and doctor. From doctor's notes to managing blood pressure, care will always be within reach.

A worker who provided feedback on their experience said, "It was a great experience! I actually learned I was taking an unnecessary medication so that's a win for my liver & pocket book."

About WorkWhile:

WorkWhile has built a shared workforce model that optimizes flexibility and control for our business partners and stability for our workers. We use cognitive science, behavioral analysis, and peer feedback to help identify the most reliable hourly workers and support them with perks not often available at traditional hourly wage jobs. Businesses get access to a quality workforce, while workers get stable income and unmatched perks & benefits.

WorkWhile is available in 15 states and the District of Columbia: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Washington, D.C.

Learn more at www.WorkWhileJobs.com .

Media Contact:

Mina Zivkovic

949-929-7729

[email protected]

SOURCE WorkWhile