WorkWhile Appoints AI and Infrastructure Leader James Everingham to Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWhile , the AI-native labor platform transforming hourly workforce management, today announced the appointment of James Everingham to its Board of Directors.

James Everingham

James currently serves as CEO of Guild AI and previously held senior engineering leadership roles at Instagram and Meta, most recently Vice President of Engineering at Meta Devinfra, where he helped scale large-scale infrastructure and AI systems used by billions of people worldwide. He brings deep expertise in AI infrastructure, distributed systems, and enterprise-scale platforms as WorkWhile expands its investments in real-world AI models and operational simulation technology.

"AI is moving beyond software assistants into systems that directly influence real-world business operations," said Everingham. "What matters now is building infrastructure that organizations can trust, systems that are observable, reliable, and capable of supporting complex operational decisions at scale. WorkWhile is uniquely positioned at the intersection of AI and the physical workforce, and I'm excited to support the company as it continues to grow."

To foster an optimal environment where workers can thrive, WorkWhile is developing AI-native systems designed to streamline operations and HR workflows through automation. Its platform combines operational data, automation, and simulation tools to help businesses improve staffing reliability, scheduling efficiency, and workforce planning across retail, logistics, light industrial, and hospitality operations.

As part of this next phase, WorkWhile is continuing to develop capabilities, including:

Operational Digital Twins: Simulation environments that allow operations leaders to model workforce conditions, test staffing scenarios, and anticipate disruptions before they occur.

Simulation environments that allow operations leaders to model workforce conditions, test staffing scenarios, and anticipate disruptions before they occur. Real-World AI Models: AI systems trained on workforce and operational data to help businesses improve scheduling, worker retention, labor forecasting, and shift fulfillment.

AI systems trained on workforce and operational data to help businesses improve scheduling, worker retention, labor forecasting, and shift fulfillment. Enterprise Governance and Oversight: Infrastructure that gives organizations greater visibility and control over how AI-driven systems make operational recommendations and coordinate workforce decisions.

"James brings deep expertise in AI infrastructure, large-scale coordination systems, and the emerging control plane technologies shaping the next generation of enterprise AI," said Simon

Khalaf, CEO of WorkWhile. "That perspective will be invaluable as WorkWhile continues building tools that help businesses operate more intelligently and efficiently in the physical world."

About WorkWhile

WorkWhile is an AI-native labor, Worker First, platform helping businesses source, manage, and optimize hourly workforces. By combining predictive intelligence, automation, and flexible staffing infrastructure, WorkWhile helps enterprises improve reliability, workforce efficiency, and operational performance across logistics, hospitality, and light industrial sectors. WorkWhile is funded by Khosla Ventures, Citibank Impact Fund, Reach and Rethink Impact.

About Guild

Guild is the control plane for AI agents — a platform for building, deploying, governing, and sharing agents in production. It gives engineering teams a single place to manage how agents run, what they can access, and their costs.

Guild is code-first, model-agnostic, and vendor-neutral, with security and governance built directly into the runtime. Teams can use pre-built agents, connect their own tools and APIs, and deploy custom agents using Guild's SDK.

Guild has raised $44M, with a Series A led by Google Ventures, with participation from NFX, Acrew, Scribble Ventures, Khosla Ventures, and Webb Investment Network. Learn more at guild.ai

SOURCE WorkWhile