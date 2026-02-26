WorkWhile Launches Certified Professional Program to Raise Standards in Hospitality Staffing

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWhile, the AI-powered labor platform, today introduced the WorkWhile Certified Professional Program, a credentialing system designed to verify hospitality workers' practical skills before they arrive on the job.

The program is powered by WorkWhile Coach, the company's AI talent agent, which conducts structured conversations with workers to assess real-world knowledge—from food safety protocols to core job tasks—helping ensure they can perform from day one.

Hospitality operators have long struggled with inconsistent temp staffing and limited visibility into workers' actual capabilities. Industry estimates place the cost of recruiting, screening, and training a single employee at roughly $2,700, making hiring mistakes expensive and disruptive. WorkWhile's certification is built into its platform at no additional cost to employers.

WorkWhile Certified Professionals are already staffing venues across the United States including stadiums, convention centers, and university dining halls. "I am so happy with how everything has been going for F&B with regards to the fill rate and quality of staff we've been seeing," said Nikki Interiano, Director of Food & Beverage at Dayton Convention Center.

Certification Tracks

The program currently covers five common hospitality roles:

Server: dining service basics, tray handling, guest communication, dietary awareness.

dining service basics, tray handling, guest communication, dietary awareness. Line Cook: station execution, temperature control, order flow.

station execution, temperature control, order flow. Prep Cook: knife safety, standard cuts, cross-contamination prevention

knife safety, standard cuts, cross-contamination prevention Bartender: classic cocktails, beer and wine knowledge, customer service.

classic cocktails, beer and wine knowledge, customer service. Dishwasher: sanitation standards, three-compartment sink method, commercial equipment use

"Our clients don't just need staffing; they need people who can do the job immediately," said Alex Long, Head of Product for the WorkWhile Marketplace. "Certification provides evidence of demonstrated skills, not just claims on a résumé."

For more information about WorkWhile's AI-powered labor platform, visit workwhile.ai .

About WorkWhile

WorkWhile is the worker-first, AI-powered labor platform designed to solve the complexities of the modern workforce. By leveraging an AI-native architecture, WorkWhile connects businesses with high-quality hourly workers at scale, providing workers with better opportunities and businesses with exceptional efficiency.

