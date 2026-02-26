WorkWhile Launches AI Talent Agent "Coach" to Identify New Skills Among Workers and Advance Their Careers

Every worker has super powers. It's just about finding them.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWhile, an AI-powered labor platform that connects businesses with hourly workers, today announced the launch of WorkWhile Coach, an AI talent agent designed to assess worker skills and match them with a broader range of job opportunities.

Unlike hiring software built for a single employer filling a specific role at a specific point in time, WorkWhile operates a platform that matches workers to opportunities across multiple companies and job types–both surfacing and rewarding a worker's full range of skills, effectively helping them build a career rather than simply filling a single job. WorkWhile Coach conducts conversations with workers to identify their experience and capabilities, including ones they might not have considered, which are then used to match them with available work.

"Many hiring tools are designed primarily to filter applicants," said Simon Khalaf, CEO of WorkWhile. "Coach isn't looking for reasons to reject workers; it is designed to uncover what they can do and connect them to roles where those skills are valued. We see AI as a way to expand access to opportunity, not limit it."

Coach was developed in response to concerns that automated hiring systems can exclude candidates early in the screening process. According to Resume Now Surveys , 45% to 60% of job seekers are now using artificial intelligence to create or polish their resumes. While usage is widespread, up to 60% of hiring managers dislike purely AI-generated applications, often rejecting them due to a lack of personalization and generic, repetitive content.

The first use of Coach will be in the company's new WorkWhile Certified Professional Program for hospitality workers. Rather than relying on a résumé alone, the system evaluates knowledge through an interactive assessment. Workers who meet the criteria receive a WorkWhile certification that remains associated with their profile on the platform. Final hiring decisions remain with human managers.

"Resumes — and even interviews — often capture only a fraction of what someone can do," said Alex Long, Head of Product for the WorkWhile Marketplace. "WorkWhile Coach goes deeper, helping workers articulate skills they may not have thought to highlight. That gives us a more complete picture of their capabilities and allows us to match them to a wider range of opportunities over time."

WorkWhile said the launch follows a period of rapid growth, reporting revenue increased 110% over the past nine months. The company currently provides staffing for venues including stadiums, convention centers, and universities across the United States.

