WorkWhile Expands Free Virtual Healthcare To All Hourly Workers

Leading AI-native labor platform partners with Curai Health for 24/7/365 Virtual Care.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWhile, the leading AI-powered labor platform, today announced a major expansion of its healthcare benefits program. Effective immediately, WorkWhile is providing free, 24/7 virtual healthcare access to 100% of its worker community. The company tapped Curai Health to make the service available to all its workers.

WorkWhile Free Telehealth

"Our responsibility toward our workers extends far beyond payroll; it's about investing in their livelihood and well-being," said Simon Khalaf, CEO of WorkWhile. "Three days after we unveiled WorkWhile Money, we partnered with Curai Health to expand virtual healthcare to all our workers, ensuring our community has the care they deserve, exactly when they need it."

This initiative represents a significant step forward in WorkWhile's ongoing mission to advocate for and support the hourly workforce. Historically, benefits for shift workers have been gated behind minimum hours or strict tenure rules. By eliminating the requirement for a minimum number of hours or shifts worked, WorkWhile is fundamentally shifting how companies invest in the health, stability, and long-term wellness of the hourly workforce.

An Upgraded, All-in-One Care Experience

Through this expanded partnership, all WorkWhile workers gain immediate access to a brand-new Curai Health experience, available directly from their phone.

More than a traditional telehealth benefit, Curai Health serves as a comprehensive healthcare companion—helping members solve a wide range of health and healthcare needs, access care, and make meaningful progress on their health goals through a single, easy-to-use experience.

The new WorkWhile health benefit, powered by Curai Health, offers:

24/7 on-demand access to care with board-certified clinicians

Personalized guidance for health questions, symptoms, and everyday healthcare needs

Support for managing chronic conditions and preventive care

Access to mental health support and wellness resources

Guidance for healthy habits, including sleep, nutrition, weight management, and lifestyle goals

A seamless mobile-first experience that makes getting help as simple as starting a conversation

Neal Khosla, CEO, Curai Health, says "At Curai Health, we built this platform on the belief that everyone deserves access to high-quality care, not just those lucky enough to have traditional employer benefits. At the heart of that is our General Agent for healthcare: an innovative tool that helps workers orchestrate every aspect of their care, from urgent needs to chronic condition management to mental wellness, all in one place. Partnering with WorkWhile to bring this experience to the entire hourly workforce is exactly the kind of scaled impact we exist to create. This is what it looks like when technology and purpose align."

Investing in the Backbone of the Economy

Hourly workers make up the backbone of the U.S. economy, yet they are disproportionately left out of traditional employer-sponsored health benefits due to the fluid, shift-based nature of their employment. With no cost to the worker, this expanded benefit enables the WorkWhile community to prioritize their physical and mental wellness without financial strain or scheduling penalties.

About WorkWhile

WorkWhile is an AI-native, worker-first labor platform helping businesses source, manage, and optimize hourly workforces. By combining predictive intelligence, automation, and flexible staffing infrastructure, WorkWhile helps enterprises improve reliability, workforce efficiency, and operational performance across logistics, hospitality, and light industrial sectors. WorkWhile is funded by Khosla Ventures, Citibank Impact Fund, Reach, and Rethink Impact.

About Curai Health

Curai Health is an AI-powered virtual care platform on a mission to provide world-class healthcare to everyone. By combining clinical excellence with advanced artificial intelligence, Curai Health delivers highly scalable, affordable, and personalized primary, urgent, and wellness care to individuals and employer groups nationwide.

SOURCE WorkWhile