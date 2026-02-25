WorkWhile Names Simon Khalaf CEO as Company Enters Next Phase of Growth and Expands Into Worker Financial Services

Co-Founder Jarah Euston transitions to President and COO; Platform surpasses 1.2 million workers

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWhile today announced a leadership transition as the company moves into its next phase of growth. Tech veteran and longtime board member Simon Khalaf has been named Chief Executive Officer. Co-Founder Jarah Euston will transition to President and Chief Operating Officer, where she will focus on scaling operations and accelerating expansion.

The transition comes at a moment of strength for the company. WorkWhile now serves more than 1.2 million U.S. workers and has grown more than 110% in the past nine months.

"Jarah's leadership demonstrated what an AI-native platform can achieve," stated Simon Khalaf, CEO of WorkWhile. "I am eager to contribute to the institutionalization of our growth, steering both financial stability to our workers and operational efficiencies to our customers."

Khalaf has served on WorkWhile's board since its early days and previously held executive roles at Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), where he was CEO, as well as leadership positions at Twilio, Yahoo, and Verizon. He brings more than three decades of experience building and scaling media and technology companies.

"I've worked alongside Simon for over a decade," said Jarah Euston. "He understands this company deeply. With him leading as CEO, I can focus fully on driving growth and ensuring we continue delivering for our workers and customers."

Expanding Beyond Paychecks

WorkWhile is also expanding into worker-focused financial services. The company recently launched real-time pay, allowing workers to access their earnings immediately. Within weeks, 91% of workers opted in.

The move reflects a broader vision: supporting workers not just with shifts, but with agents that help them manage and grow their income.

"While WorkWhile's native AI platform was built to provide people with income, our responsibility extends beyond just pay," said Khalaf. "Our goal is to help workers achieve stability and succeed in the current economic climate."

Growth Highlights

1.2 million U.S. workers on the platform

on the platform 110%+ growth in under nine months

in under nine months AI-Native Efficiency: The platform utilizes proprietary AI to match labor supply and demand with a level of precision and speed previously unseen in the staffing industry.

About WorkWhile

WorkWhile is the first worker-first, AI-powered labor platform designed to solve the complexities of the modern workforce. By leveraging an AI-native architecture, WorkWhile connects businesses with high-quality hourly labor at scale, providing workers with better opportunities, and businesses with unparalleled efficiency.

SOURCE WorkWhile