WorkWhile Launches WorkWhile Money: The First AI-Native Earning Manager for the US Workforce

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWhile, the leading AI-powered labor platform, announced the launch of WorkWhile Money, a groundbreaking earning management solution designed specifically for the hourly workforce. By leveraging proprietary labor production models, WorkWhile Money breaks down the barriers that have historically kept sophisticated financial planning tools out of reach for the average US worker. WorkWhile Money is seamlessly integrated within the WorkWhile application, providing workers with a unified solution to secure desired work and manage, project and secure their earnings.

WorkWhile Money is the first AI-native earning manager built for the 80M+ hourly workers who power the US economy. Post this For the millions of hourly workers powering the US economy, WorkWhile Money is the first financial tool built around how they actually earn.

"Our responsibility towards our workers doesn't stop at payroll," said Simon Khalaf, CEO of WorkWhile. "WorkWhile Money is another step in a very long drive to bring financial stability to the US workforce, which we are proud to serve."

Democratizing Wealth Management

For decades, wealth management has been a gated community. Statistics show that the "top 10%" of US households hold approximately 67% of the nation's total wealth, while the bottom 50% hold only 2.5%. Traditional financial advisors and wealth platforms often require high minimum balances or significant annual incomes over $150k, effectively ignoring the millions of workers who form the backbone of the US economy.

WorkWhile Money utilizes AI to cater to the needs of workers who have been overlooked by conventional financial instruments, commencing with a real-time earnings dashboard and prospective cash flow forecasts. These features enable workers to plan based on their actual expected income from employment. This approach offers a significant advantage to workers compared to relying on banks or Fintech companies that employ generalized models to project cash flow. WorkWhile Money will expand into savings guidance, and deeper financial health tools built around the realities of shift-based income.

The Power of Labor Prediction

The core innovation of WorkWhile Money lies in its integration with WorkWhile's Workforce Management ecosystem. While traditional wealth managers look solely at existing assets, WorkWhile Money utilizes labor prediction models to predict a worker's future cash flow. By analyzing shift availability, skill sets, preferences, and historical patterns, the platform can treat future labor as a predictable asset for the worker. This "future income anchor" allows the AI to make smarter, real-time decisions on debt service, emergency fund allocation, and long-term savings, long before the paycheck even hits the account.

Universal Compatibility

WorkWhile Money works regardless of where a worker banks. There's no new account to open, no institution to switch to, workers simply get paid to wherever they already receive money today.

At launch, WorkWhile Money pioneers an earnings insights dashboard that gives workers a clear, real-time view of their financial picture. Workers can see what they've earned, how their income has trended over time, and, for the first time, a forward-looking earnings prediction based on their shift history, skill set, and current market availability. Rather than waiting for a paycheck to know where they stand, workers can plan ahead with confidence. WorkWhile Money is fully embedded into the WorkWhile iOS and Android apps, and doesn't require a 3rd party banking app.

Powered by Highnote

WorkWhile Money's real-time pay capabilities are built on a partnership with Highnote, the modern card issuing and payments infrastructure platform. Through this integration, workers can receive earnings instantly after every approved shift via push-to-card payout to their existing debit card, or elect automatic ACH direct deposit to their bank account. The partnership replaces legacy payout infrastructure with a purpose-built money movement stack, giving WorkWhile the foundation to deliver on its promise that workers' money is available the moment it's earned, with more financial features on the horizon.

About WorkWhile

WorkWhile is an AI-native, worker-first labor platform helping businesses source, manage, and optimize hourly workforces. By combining predictive intelligence, automation, and flexible staffing infrastructure, WorkWhile helps enterprises improve reliability, workforce efficiency, and operational performance across logistics, hospitality, and light industrial sectors. WorkWhile is funded by Khosla Ventures, Citibank Impact Fund, Reach, and Rethink Impact.

SOURCE WorkWhile