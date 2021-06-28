World #1 in Orthopedics Opens HSS Midtown in Manhattan

HSS Midtown's medical services include diagnosis of musculoskeletal issues, physical therapy, digital X-ray and non-surgical care, as well as convenient access to care coordination and evaluations, follow-up and post-surgical care for patients undergoing surgical procedures at other HSS locations. "HSS Midtown is designed to overcome many of the reasons why too many people are enduring unnecessary pain and impairment," said HSS Physiatrist-in-Chief Joel M. Press, MD . "An integrated team of non-surgical and surgical specialists, in a gorgeous new midtown location where you can book directly, open also evenings and on Saturdays."

"HSS has been part of the fabric of midtown Manhattan for more than 100 years, since long before the capabilities of this new location were imaginable," said Louis A. Shapiro, President and CEO of HSS. "With our 18th location, plus virtual care, HSS quality is now within a few clicks or a few miles of most people who live or work in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut or Florida."

An entire floor of HSS Midtown is dedicated to Rehabilitation and Performance services, including hand therapy, occupational therapy and performance training. State-of-the-art technologies include the only FDA-certified markerless motion capture system, which aids in analyzing the quality of a person's movement and guiding injury prevention. Other integrative medicine services, including acupuncture, massage therapy and Pilates, will be offered by trained HSS experts to complement and optimize patients' overall health.

"The breadth of services offered at HSS Midtown means our patients will be able to meet multiple needs in one location," said Dr. Press. "Our goal is to provide comprehensive care for all patients' musculoskeletal needs."

Saturday and evening hours are available at HSS Midtown. To schedule an in-person or virtual visit, call 646.618.7777 or visit HSS.edu/Midtown.

About HSS

HSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the 11th consecutive year), No. 4 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2020-2021), and the best pediatric orthopedic hospital in NY, NJ and CT by U.S. News & World Report "Best Children's Hospitals" list (2021-2022). HSS is ranked world #1 in orthopedics by Newsweek (2020-2021). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has the lowest complication and readmission rates in the nation for orthopedics, and among the lowest infection rates. HSS was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center five consecutive times. The global standard total knee replacement was developed at HSS in 1969. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State, as well as in Florida. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. The HSS Global Innovation Institute was formed in 2016 to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The HSS Education Institute is a trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal knowledge and research for physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, academic trainees, and consumers in more than 130 countries. The institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally. www.hss.edu.

SOURCE Hospital for Special Surgery

Related Links

www.hss.edu

