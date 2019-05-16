World Champion Aly Raisman Named Brand Ambassador for Master Spas

Over the course of her distinguished career, Raisman focused on becoming an elite athlete, representing her country and winning on the world stage. Never one to rest on her laurels, Raisman is committed to being her best self with a holistic approach to wellness that includes exercise, recovery, and mindfulness.

"Finding new ways to work out and relax are important to both my mental and physical health," Raisman says. "After so many years of pounding in the gym, I enjoy having an exercise option that doesn't put extra stress on my back and my body. From working out on the swim side to relaxing on the hot tub side of the MP Momentum Deep, I enjoy the benefits of being able to exercise and relax in such a comfortable and convenient way."

Master Spas manufactures two unique swim spa brands, including Michael Phelps Signature Swim Spas. The MP Momentum Deep features two distinct bodies of water. A generous swim area features a large, flat floor with no obstructions and a current created by the patented Wave Propulsion System. The adjoining hot tub has separate temperature and jet controls for the ultimate in hydrotherapy.

"We're really excited to work with Aly as she explores activities that help her both mentally and physically," says Kevin Richards, vice president of sales and marketing for Master Spas. "Aly's approach to health and well-being embodies what it means for our customers to win their day. It's not about winning medals. It's about getting active and staying active, and it's about being the best version of ourselves."

About Master Spas

Master Spas is based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, 90 miles northeast of Indianapolis. Operating out of a state-of-the-art, 460,000-square-foot manufacturing facility on a 33-acre manufacturing campus, Master Spas is the largest swim spa manufacturer in the world, and largest portable hot tub manufacturer that makes 100% of our product in the USA. The company's executive team boasts more than 150 years of spa manufacturing success and one of the strongest track records in the industry. For more information, please visit: www.MasterSpas.com and MichaelPhelpsSwimsSpa.com.

