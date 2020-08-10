World Class 2018 Pinot Noir Emerges from Sonoma County

HEALDSBURG, Calif., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gracianna Winery on the Miracle Mile of Westside Road in the Russian River Valley is riding high on the news that their recently released 2018 Westside Reserve Pinot Noir has earned Gold at five separate domestic and international wine competitions in 2020.

2018 Gracianna Westside Reserve Pinot Noir 2020 Sunset Magazine International Wine Competition Best of the Best Winner

Top honors were awarded at the 2020 Sunset International Wine Competition, celebrating a Best of Show win. Standing tall above the over 2,700 entries in this year's competition, this Pinot Noir wowed the judges with its brilliant bouquet and flawless balance. On the way to winning the top prize, the Reserve Pinot was also awarded Best of Show – Red Wine, Best in Class, and Double Gold and garnered 97 points.

These accolades are in addition to the four other Golds won by the wine at the following competitions:

Best of Class & Double Gold – 2020 Press Democrat North Coast Wine Challenge (98 points)

Gold – 2020 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition

Gold – 2020 The Fifty Best California Pinot Noir Wine Competition

Best of Class & Gold – 2019 Dan Berger's International Wine Competition

It has been a big year for Gracianna. Other Gracianna gold medal winners for 2020:

2017 Gracianna Mercedes Riverblock Estate Pinot Noir – Gold at the 2020 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, Gold at 2020 The Fifty Best California Pinot Noir Wine Competition, and Gold at the 2020 Press Democrat North Coast Wine Challenge

2016 Gracianna Mercedes Riverblock Estate Pinot Noir – Gold at the 2020 Sunset International Wine Competition (93 points) and Gold at the 2020 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition

2016 Gracianna Pinot Noir – Gold at 2020 The Fifty Best California Pinot Noir Wine Competition

2015 Gracianna Pinot Noir – Double Gold at the 2020 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition

Lisa Amador, Gracianna Winery partner said, "We are grateful and humbled at being lauded with a record eleven Gold medals for 2020 and are proud of our winemaking team for their care and our hospitality team members who have made Gracianna the #1 recommended winery in Sonoma County on TripAdvisor for the second year in a row. So proud."

About Gracianna Winery

The Amador Family of Sonoma County are the owners of the award winning Gracianna Winery, a "fruit-first" craftsman's winery on the Miracle Mile of Westside Road in Healdsburg, CA. They are committed to the care and devotion that goes into crafting and detailing each bottle of wine. Their approach combines science and craftsmanship mixed with gratitude for the brilliant hand-picked fruit they choose to make the wine.

Gracianna symbolizes everyday gratitudes and graciousness in entertaining because of their belief that hosting a special meal with friends and family is an everlasting circle that fills all our lives.

Gracianna wines are for those with something to be grateful for.

Press Contact:

Lindsay Musco

707.543.1113

[email protected]

SOURCE Gracianna Winery