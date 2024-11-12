World Diabetes Day: American Diabetes Association on the State of Diabetes

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As World Diabetes Day approaches on November 14, the American Diabetes Association®(ADA) is convening community, businesses, and industry leaders at almost two dozen State of Diabetes events across the country to assess the current and future landscape of diabetes.

Nationwide over 38 million Americans are living with diabetes. The epidemic brings significant burdens, both personal and financial. The latest Economic Costs of Diabetes in the U.S. report found the total annual cost of diabetes to be $412.9 billion, including $306.6 billion in direct medical costs and $106.3 billion in indirect costs, such as missed work days and lost work productivity.

The State of Diabetes events combine ADA resources and diabetes and health care expertise with employer, health care professional and community perspectives to address the impact of diabetes and identify solutions to improve support and care. Additional information and event listings can be found at diabetes.org/StateofDiabetes.

"Every 26 seconds, someone is diagnosed with diabetes. It will take all of us to innovate, collaborate, and improve outcomes for people living with diabetes, and ultimately to find a cure," said Charles "Chuck" Henderson, the ADA's chief executive officer.

Throughout November, which is American Diabetes Month®, the ADA is raising awareness about diabetes and encouraging people to join in the fight for a cure. Learn your risk of developing type 2 diabetes and encourage friends and family to do the same. Talk to your health care provider. Stay informed. Share your story. Join us in the fight at diabetes.org/WeFight.

