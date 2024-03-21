World-Famous Cream Puff Chain Opens Second Store in Austin Texas

The popular Japanese chain partners with H Mart Grocery Chain in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The world-famous fresh and natural cream puffs chain, Beard Papa's, is expanding with a second location inside the H Mart store in Austin, Texas. With its Japanese origins and cult following, the dessert destination is set for its grand opening on Saturday, March 30th, 2024 at 11 AM.

Beard Papa's, established in Osaka, Japan, back in 1999, began as a modest bakery. Since then, it has blossomed into a global sensation with over 475 locations across 15 countries and territories. The brand's claim to fame? Their exquisite cream puffs—light, airy, and not too sweet. Beard Papa's is a destination for the world's best cream puffs, each one customizable to suit your taste buds.

Guests create custom flakey puff confections at the time of ordering. They can choose between multiple cream puff shells: original, chocolate eclair, green tea eclair, strawberry eclair, honey butter eclair, OREO® cookie crumble eclair, dulce de leche eclair, ube, and crispy almond. Guests can select fillings of handmade small-batch cream custard filling flavors that range from traditional staples to monthly featured seasonal flavors.

"We are very excited to bring Beard Papa's to H Mart customers here in North Austin. It's a great opportunity to be part of the H Mart family and the community at large. We know that H Mart customers will appreciate and enjoy our cream puffs." said Jonas, owner of Beard Papa's Austin H Mart.

The H Mart Beard Papa's store menu includes more than just puff pastries with offerings such as cheesecake, lava cakes, savory desserts, and unique Japanese bakery favorites.

"Beard Papa's crafts natural, freshly baked cream puffs on-site daily. The irresistible recipe keeps customers coming back for more." According to Mark Nathan, Marketing Director for the franchise," Once you've tasted Beard Papa's, you know what a cream puff should be. It's a unique delight—real vanilla bean, luscious custard filling, and premium ingredients create an unforgettable experience! "

Beard Papa's Austin H Mart is located at 11301 Lakeline Blvd Austin, TX 78717. On Grand Opening Day there will be gift giveaways and special offers. More at www.beardpapas.com/austin-hmart-grand-opening , contact [email protected] or follow us @beardpapas on social media.

Company: Beard Papa's

Contact Name: Mark Nathan

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Beard Papa's