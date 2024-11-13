World Food Championships Announce 2024 Winners in 12th Annual Competition

Competitors spanning more than 35 states and almost 20 countries, coming together for the chance to win $450,000 in prizes

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Food Championships (WFC), the global leader in Food Sport, is proud to announce the winners of the 2024 World Food Championships, as competitors from more than 35 states and almost 20 countries battled to take home titles across 12 different categories. The 2024 World Food Championships were hosted at the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion located at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center from November 8-12th, with competitions, live demonstrations, and unique fan experiences spread throughout the venue. Each of the 12 winning competitors will move on to the Final Table, to be hosted in Bentonville, AR in March, 2025.

Announcing the champions

Over 225 teams competed, but only 12 could walk away with Championship titles. The twelve champions at WFC 2024 include:

World Bacon Championship: Jack MacMurray from Ballwin, MO.

World Barbecue Championship: Shawn Williams, RibLife from Butler, AL.

World Burger Championship: Hassan Naja, One More from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

World Chef Championship: Jevon Brewer, Umoja Food Group from Saint Louis, MO.

World Dessert Championship: Emily Bench, Piggin' Whiskey from Hot Springs Village, AR.

World Live Fire Championship: Michelle O'Guinn, Ain't it the Life from Lakeland, TN.

World Noodle Championship: Collin Hilton, Team Indiana from Indianapolis, IN.

World Rice Championship: Ryan von Smith, Chef von & Mom from Scranton, PA.

World Sandwich Championship: Phil Johnson, Phil the Grill from Phoenix, AZ.

World Seafood Championship: Zachary Hassilev from Fort Belvoir, VA.

World Soup Championship: Tina Crutchfield, Soup A Stars from Aransas Pass, TX.

World Vegetarian Championship: Ricardo Viesca Gutierrez, Sheraton Dallas from Dallas, TX.

"It's always a tremendous feat to see everything come together each year at our big event. Between the collection of incredible chefs that compete, our sponsors who help make everything possible, and our talented team of cheferees and behind-the-scenes staff who bring this all together; it truly is a group effort," said Michael Eaton, CEO and President of World Food Championships. "I'd also be remiss if I didn't mention the amazing hospitality of our host city Indianapolis and the state of Indiana and their supportive community. The Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center made for a truly spectacular venue this year."

"First of all, I want to congratulate all of our competitors for making it to the Championships – it's a long, hard road to get here and all of them had to prove themselves along the way," added Mike McCloud, Founder of World Food Championships. "We had some outstanding competitors from all corners of the US and close to 20 countries, making this year bigger and more challenging than ever. Each of our 12 champions deserve incredible kudos. And I can't wait to see them compete again in a few months at the Final Table for an additional Grand Prize of $150,000!"

This year's World Food Championships boasted a strong roster of sponsors, led by presenting sponsor Sam's Club. Category sponsors include; Bolner's Fiesta, Tyson, Wright® Brand Bacon, Famous Dave's, St Pierre, Diversified Foods and Maple Leaf Farms. The WFC would also like to thank community partners Visit Indy, Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center, Indianapolis Airport Authority and Indiana Destination Development Corp. Each helped to elevate this year's competition in their own way.

Since its debut in 2012, WFC has amassed a tremendous worldwide following, providing a one-of-a-kind culinary experience at its events, as well as numerous live and made-for-TV shows. In addition to popularizing competitive cooking, the WFC platform has had an undeniable impact on the food industry, facilitating the creation of more than 10,000 new dishes and supporting communities via partnerships with various local non-profits, charities, and food banks throughout the United States. In short, the WFC platform has given birth to "Food Sport" by providing a level playing field, a fair judging system, innovative culinary programming, ambassador opportunities, TV visibility and a process that allows talented culinary teams to compete in ways never seen.

About World Food Championships

The World Food Championships (WFC) is the premier food sport competition globally. This multi-day, live culinary event showcases some of the world's best cooks competing for food, fame, and fortune across twelve categories: Bacon, Barbecue, Burger, Chef, Dessert, Live Fire, Noodle, Rice, Sandwich, Seafood, Soup, and Vegetarian. Each year, thousands of teams vie for a coveted Golden Ticket at official qualifiers to earn their spot at WFC. Since its debut in 2012, the event has attracted participants from nearly 40 countries and every state in the U.S. The 2024 World Food Championships took place from November 8-12 at the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion, located at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center in Indianapolis. For more information, visit WorldFoodChampionships.com.

