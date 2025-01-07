WORLD INSURANCE ASSOCIATES NAMES ADAM MILLER AS NEW EVP, NATIONAL ACCOUNTS

ISELIN, N.J., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- World Insurance Associates LLC (World), one of the fastest growing insurance brokerages in the U.S., announced today that Adam Miller has joined as its Executive Vice President, National Accounts. In this role, Miller will build out World's national accounts program, focusing on fostering strong partnerships, driving innovative market strategies, and maintaining executive-level client relationships for World's largest accounts.

Adam Miller

"The complexity of today's risk landscape is increasing significantly, and as we continue to grow as a firm, it's essential that we leverage our specialized teams to ensure our clients benefit from the full range of expertise and value we offer," said Tom Fitzgerald, president of World's Retail Business. "Adam is a skilled risk management professional with a successful track record of managing and growing large accounts. His extensive experience collaborating with clients to innovate tailored risk management programs will make him an indispensable asset to World. We are thrilled to have someone of Adam's expertise join our team."

"I am honored to join World to help build out its national accounts program," said Adam Miller, World's EVP, National Accounts. "I look forward to contributing to World's efforts to stand out in the marketplace by delivering exceptional value to clients in critical growth areas."

Miller is a seasoned executive with nearly 20 years of experience in the insurance industry, specializing in strategic leadership and account management. He joins World from Aon, a leading global professional services firm, where he was a managing director and senior account executive responsible for spearheading key partnerships, developing innovative risk management strategies, and ensuring outstanding client service delivery nationwide. Prior to Aon, Miller held leadership roles at Marsh & McLennan Companies, a global professional services firm providing risk, strategy, and human capital solutions, where he primarily served mid-market and large market clients. He earned a BSBA from the University of Denver.

Miller is based out of Chicago and assumed his new role at World in December 2024.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement planning and financial planning services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed more than 250 acquisitions and serves its clients from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #27 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #15 on the Top 100 Independent P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal, ranked #19 on the Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies and ranked #19 on the Top 50 Commercial Lines Agencies by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

SOURCE WORLD INSURANCE ASSOCIATES LLC