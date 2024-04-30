WORLD INSURANCE ASSOCIATES NAMES KEN BOND AS NEW CHIEF CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT OFFICER

ISELIN, N.J., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- World Insurance Associates LLC (World), one of the fastest growing insurance brokerages in the U.S., announced today that Ken Bond has joined World as its new chief corporate development officer. As an integral part of World's executive leadership team, Bond is responsible for overseeing corporate development for all three of World's businesses including retail insurance, retirement plan and wealth management services and wholesale insurance.

Ken Bond

"I am thrilled to have an industry leader like Ken join our talented team," said Rich Eknoian, chief executive officer of World. "His expertise in building and leading strategic corporate development initiatives, in addition to sourcing and closing high-quality deals, will drive our acquisition growth strategy to new heights."

"It is extremely exciting to join World during this time of explosive growth across all of its businesses," said Ken Bond, World's chief corporate development officer. "I look forward to ramping up and partnering with the broader World team to deliver on the M&A strategic plan."

Bond's illustrious career spans more than 30 years in corporate development and strategic planning leadership roles. He recently served as the SVP head of corporate development at Cetera Financial Group, a Genstar Capital portfolio company, where he oversaw M&A activity for a $6 billion wealth management platform, and he previously had a long-standing career at Aon plc as its SVP corporate development where he led M&A activity for the firm's $12 billion Commercial Risk and Health Solutions businesses in Chicago and London. Bond got his start in the United States Navy where he was ultimately a Lieutenant, Nuclear Submarine Officer.

Bond holds an M.B.A. from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, with a dual major in Finance and Strategic Management; an M.S. in Nuclear Engineering from The Naval Nuclear Power School; and a B.S. in Physics from Creighton University.

Bond will be based out of Iselin, N.J., and assumes his new role at World on May 1, 2024.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement planning and financial planning services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed more than 200 acquisitions and serves its clients from more than 300 offices across the United States. World is ranked #28 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #15 on the Top 100 Independent P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal, ranked #19 on the Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies and ranked #19 on the Top 50 Commercial Lines Agencies by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

SOURCE World Insurance Associates LLC