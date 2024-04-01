WORLD INSURANCE ASSOCIATES NAMES RENAE FLANDERS AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

ISELIN, N.J., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- World Insurance Associates LLC (World), one of the fastest growing insurance brokerages in the U.S., announced today that Renae Flanders has joined World as its new chief financial officer. As an integral part of World's executive team, Flanders is responsible for the financial management of the company and will partner with the firm's businesses to support growth initiatives, manage capital allocation, and manage and mitigate risk.

Renae Flanders

"Renae is a highly skilled industry veteran with a proven track record of delivering sustained shareholder value, managing complicated M&A transactions and leading multi-disciplinary teams," said Rich Eknoian, chief executive officer of World. "Her vast experience and expertise are a natural fit for our next phase of growth. We are thrilled to have a leader like Renae join the team and it is a testament to our ability to attract the industry's best talent."

"I am delighted to join World during this time of impressive growth and innovation," said Renae Flanders, World's chief financial officer. "I look forward to partnering with the World team to build on our significant market momentum and revenue growth, while simultaneously expanding margins, managing risk and delivering on our capital allocation strategy."

Flanders has a proven track record spanning 30 years of executive financial management, creating differentiating economic value, financial flexibility and market shaping strategies. She recently served as CFO/COO and interim CEO of Private Health Management, a clinically sophisticated healthcare navigation firm, while her industry knowledge was built through her long career at Aon plc, ultimately serving as CFO for Aon's largest business, U.S. Risk and Health Solutions.

Flanders is a Certified Public Accountant and holds an M.B.A. from St. Joseph's University and a B.A. from the University of Pittsburgh.

Flanders will be based out of Iselin, N.J., and assumed her new role at World on April 1, 2024.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement planning and financial planning services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed more than 200 acquisitions and serves its clients from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #28 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Benefits Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #15 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal, ranked #19 on the Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies and ranked #19 on the Top 50 Commercial Lines Agencies by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com .

