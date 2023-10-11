World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder Commends Israel's Wartime Coalition Expansion - A Unity Government Model In a Moment of Deep Crisis

NEW YORK , Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Upon the formation of a wartime unity government in Israel, World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder released the following statement:

"Following the deeply distressing events in southern Israel, where so many innocent lives were tragically lost and many were taken hostage by Hamas terrorists, the formation of a unity government is an imperative. I commend Prime Minister Netanyahu and Mr. Gantz for stepping up in the name of strength through unity. It is clear they recognize the urgent need to stand united and are acting upon it. 

"The decision to come together and form an expanded wartime coalition is a testament to their commitment to Israel and its people. It's a clear indication of putting national interests above personal politics, and I applaud their decision. 

"With Israel standing together, and the United States, led by President Biden, standing behind Israel, it presents a formidable, cohesive response to these unprecedented challenges. The unity demonstrated by this government formation not only paves the way for a secure future but also sends a strong message of resilience. Now, more than ever, unity isn't just the best response—it's the only response."

About the World Jewish Congress
The World Jewish Congress (WJC) is the international organization representing Jewish communities in 100 countries to governments, parliaments and international organizations. www.wjc.org
