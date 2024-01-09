World Leading AI-Metaverse Company MeetKai and the NBPA Announce New Partnership, Shares First-Look of New Virtual Experience Exclusively at CES 2024

MeetKai and the NBPA will offer attendees the opportunity to preview and learn more about an upcoming immersive retail experience at The Venetian Expo, Meeting Room Bellini 2003

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MeetKai , the leading metaverse and conversational AI company, and THINK450 , the partnership and innovation engine of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) , officially announced their partnership with the unveiling of an exclusive first-look at their upcoming metaverse at CES 2024. Located at the Bellini 2003 Meeting Room at The Venetian Expo, MeetKai and THINK450 will offer attendees a sneak peek and walkthrough of the world set to launch this winter.

A featured element of the upcoming NBPA metaverse is a replica of "The Brotherhood Deli," an in-person fan pop-up shop that debuted on the concourse of the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV, in the summer of 2023. Digitally created with MeetKai's cutting-edge metaverse platform and AI-enabled, digital twin technology, the bodega-inspired store includes a shoppable wall of player-endorsed brands and limited edition player-inspired merchandise. Easily accessible through a user's mobile device or web browser, fans can enter the immersive retail experience showcasing digital replicas of merchandise available for purchase from brands founded by, invested in, respected, or endorsed by NBPA members.

"At MeetKai, we're honored to power the NBPA's first-ever metaverse experience, allowing fans to engage with their favorite athletes like never before," said James Kaplan, MeetKai Co-Founder and CEO. "THINK450 has always been at the forefront of creating innovative and engaging partnerships and experiences, so we're proud to join forces to create an interactive shopping experience that connects them closer with the sport they love."

As part of the virtual shopping experience, basketball fans can personalize their realistic 3D avatars to roam and interact with the avatars of NBPA members and other fans, browse merchandise, discover new products, and virtually try on apparel before making a purchase, which can be shipped directly to their homes. To further immerse users in basketball fandom like never before, the NBPA metaverse experience will continue to roll out additional features throughout the season, including virtual meet and greets with players, a media lounge featuring exclusive previews of NBPA content, other gamified contests where users can win exclusive merchandise, a trip to visit "The Brotherhood Deli" in-person, and more.

"We are excited to partner with MeetKai to expand The Brotherhood Deli into a metaverse experience," said Que Gaskins, President of THINK450. "The Brotherhood Deli pop-up is a great opportunity for the basketball community to shop for what I have coined, player "F.I.R.E." (Founded, Invested, Respected, or Endorsed) brands. By expanding The Brotherhood Deli into a metaverse experience, we provide proximity and access to a larger audience while building a community where fans and players can engage on a deeper level."

"We're thrilled that the NBPA has chosen and deployed our world leading technology for its virtual experience in this newfound partnership. We're especially excited to showcase a preview of this metaverse at CES 2024," says Weili Dai, MeetKai Co-Founder and Executive Chairwoman. "I'm extremely proud of our team, from working with the Drone Racing League to the Charlotte Hornets, MeetKai rose the technology bar in delivering cost-effective solutions and immersive experiences in the sports world. Collaborating with the NBPA is a natural extension for us and we look forward to a very successful, long term partnership."

Appointments to preview the world and interviews with MeetKai and THINK450 are available during CES week.

About MeetKai Inc.

MeetKai Inc. is a Metaverse and Artificial Intelligence company based in Los Angeles, California. Listed by Forbes as a leading innovator in the space, MeetKai's cutting-edge AI can boast expertise about any subject inside the metaverse. After reaching 50+ million users worldwide, MeetKai launched the most cost-effective and easy-to-use metaverse creation tools in the market and is currently building virtual worlds rooted in reality and true utility, accessible to everyone, via browser. Visit www.meetkai.com for more info and the latest MeetKai news.

About the NBPA

The National Basketball Players Association is the union for current professional basketball players in the National Basketball Association (NBA). Established in 1954, the NBPA's mission is to protect and support the rights and talents of our players, magnify the power of their collective will, and amplify their voices as leaders who will transcend sport and society globally.

The NBPA advocates on behalf of the best interests of all NBA players, including through the negotiation of collective bargaining agreements, the filing of grievances on behalf of the players, and counseling players on benefits, educational, and post-NBA career opportunities. Business opportunities are generated by THINK450, the subsidiary of the NBPA charged with managing the 'players' group licensing rights.

Dedicated to preserving the legacy of its members, the NBPA Foundation provides support and assistance to persons, communities, and organizations around the world that seek to improve the lives of those in need.

About THINK450

THINK450 is the innovation and partnership engine of the NBPA, dedicated to uncovering shared interests between the current players of the NBA and leading brands to build more engaging partnerships. Together with its partners, THINK450 creates original ideas that engage fans, stir them to action, and earn brands the right to participate in cultural conversations. For more information, visit THINK450.com .

SOURCE MeetKai