World Leading AI-Metaverse Company MeetKai Returns to CES 2024, Unveiling Latest Open LLM Technology Offerings for the Masses, Previews of New Virtual Experiences, and Upcoming Metaverse Worlds

Explore MeetKai's latest AI-enabled metaverse technology at The Venetian Expo, Meeting Room Bellini 2003

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, metaverse and conversational AI company, MeetKai , announced its return to CES 2024, revealing its impressive slate of upcoming metaverse launches developed in collaboration with some of the world's leading brands and advancements of its Generative AI platform built on top of 5 years of R&D. Marking its second consecutive year at the event, MeetKai invites attendees to visit The Venetian Expo, Bellini 2003 Meeting Room to explore the new realms of virtual experiences.

MeetKai will exhibit its branded virtual experiences from the last year, offer guided walkthroughs using VR headsets and browser-based devices, and share further details on its newly-released, generative AI technology focused on solving practical business needs. MeetKai has also brought leading brand partners with them to CES to announce details on the following collaborations:

THINK450, the partnership and innovation engine of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), is partnering with MeetKai to develop an immersive virtual retail experience in the metaverse. Using MeetKai's AI-enabled, digital twin technology, a digital replica of "The Brotherhood Deli," an in-person fan pop up shop by the NBPA, will be developed featuring player-endorsed brands, limited-edition merchandise, virtual meet-and-greets with players, content lounges, gamified contests and more. Launching later this winter, MeetKai will preview a never-before-seen teaser of the upcoming metaverse world.

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform, has announced its partnership with MeetKai to enable travel enthusiasts to remotely experience new landscapes, landmarks and cultures from around the world - all from the comfort of your home on a mobile device or desktop. The metaverse will include multiple interactive experiences that mimic the in-real-life travel experience, set to launch later this year.

askROI, an AI SaaS company, leverages Meetkai's state-of-the-art search and Generative AI platform. This dynamic partnership between askROI and Meetkai seeks to usher in a revolutionary era of AI that is not only robust, but also tailored to serve the diverse needs of businesses, regardless of their size. Excitingly, askROI and Meetkai have initiated pilot programs with over 10 companies, marking a significant step towards reshaping the landscape of AI-powered solutions for businesses.

Functionally, MeetKai's open source function calling specialized LLM representing the state of the art in open source is now available in a small and medium variant. Designed to support MeetKai's generative AI platform's specific needs around high accuracy and speed, on production evaluation datasets the small model performance exceeds GPT3.5 and medium model is quickly closing the gap with GPT4.

"We've been working tirelessly on advancing our platform and developing new, more efficient and sophisticated AI and metaverse product offerings to best service our clients and transform the user experience, so we're very proud of all that we accomplished over the last year," said James Kaplan, MeetKai Co-Founder and CEO. "Being selected by top companies around the world as their technology provider is a testament to the strides we've made in creating software that enables more direct and meaningful interactions amongst businesses and their customers."

Over the last year, MeetKai has experienced impressive growth, propelling them to becoming the go-to metaverse and AI solutions providers for businesses across all industries. From kicking off last year's CES with the launch of MeetKai Reality, MeetKai Metaverse Editor and MeetKai Cloud AI to partnering with the world's largest brands, including the Charlotte Hornets , Sony Pictures Entertainment , BYD , Drone Racing League and more, bringing their immersive metaverse experiences to life, MeetKai has continued to advance its AI and metaverse software and is now the most efficient, accessible and scalable solution on the market.

"Seeing how rapidly and successfully our company has grown, I'm extremely proud of our MeetKai team and its ability to constantly invent new leapfrog techniques to power world leading metaverse and AI technology products globally, across different industries, and at the same time, making it so affordable to drive the mass market," said Weili Dai, MeetKai Co-Founder and Executive Chairwoman "We're very proud to return to CES this year to showcase our new immersive virtual experiences and latest AI-enabled solutions. Our approach to LLMs is fundamentally differentiated in its cost efficiency and focus on practical, real world value creation. We look forward to the year ahead as we continue to deploy these capabilities and offer the most accessible and affordable solutions to more businesses and consumers everywhere."

Appointments to preview the latest technology, learn more about upcoming metaverse worlds and interview MeetKai spokespeople are available during CES week. To learn more about MeetKai, visit www.meetkai.com .

About MeetKai Inc.

MeetKai Inc. is a Metaverse and Artificial Intelligence company based in Los Angeles, California. Listed by Forbes as a leading innovator in the space, MeetKai's cutting-edge AI can boast expertise about any subject inside the metaverse. After reaching 50+ million users worldwide, MeetKai launched the most cost-effective and easy-to-use metaverse creation tools in the market and is currently building virtual worlds rooted in reality and true utility, accessible to everyone, via browser. Visit www.meetkai.com for more info and the latest MeetKai news.

SOURCE MeetKai