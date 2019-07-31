World-Renowned Colorado School of Mines Joins Liaison's EngineeringCAS™

WATERTOWN, Mass., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Liaison International, the leader in higher education admissions management and enrollment marketing solutions, today announced that the school with the world's top-ranked mining engineering program — Colorado School of Mines ("Mines") — has joined EngineeringCAS™, the Centralized Application Service (CAS™) for graduate engineering programs.

Mines will work with Liaison to integrate EngineeringCAS with the legacy Slate system currently in use on campus. Their shared goals include bridging the gap between the engineering and education communities and increasing graduate-level engineering enrollment.

"Colorado School of Mines is considered one of the top engineering programs not only in the Mountain West, but around the world," says Ron Hyman, Liaison's executive director of engineering education solutions. "The admissions professionals at Mines chose to join EngineeringCAS because they see the value in developing a stronger graduate admissions community. They also want to grow enrollment and build a better class. EngineeringCAS stood out as the best way to achieve those results."

EngineeringCAS is a full-service, web-based application solution that allows students to apply to multiple programs of interest with just one set of application materials. Today, over 31,000 programs in numerous academic fields have become members of a Liaison-powered Centralized Application Service (CAS™). EngineeringCAS, in particular, benefits the engineering community as a whole by providing data about discipline-wide enrollment trends and by creating an opportunity to share best practices for building a better engineering workforce.

"Mines is carefully but quickly building and deploying new graduate and professional programs that answer the demands of students and the industries and communities they are serving. We chose EngineeringCAS because we needed a partner who could help drive applicant volume while also ensuring that prospective students, applicants and our admissions staff were thoughtfully supported during the application, review and decision process," says Lori Kester, associate provost of enrollment management. "We are excited to work with EngineeringCAS as we expand our graduate portfolio and double down on work to answer tomorrow's earth, energy and environmental challenges."

About Colorado School of Mines

Colorado School of Mines ("Mines"), in Golden, CO, is known globally for the quality of its distinctive graduates, the success of its alumni and its unique expertise in topics related to earth, energy and the environment. Mines produces industry-ready scientists and engineers known for their work ethic, problem-solving ability and teamwork focus. Mines graduates are in great demand by companies and government entities around the world and are involved in solving major technical and societal challenges of our times.

About Liaison International

Over the last two decades, Liaison has helped over 31,000 programs on more than 1,000 campuses more effectively manage admissions through its Centralized Application Service (CAS™) technology and complementary processing and support services. Partnering with over 30 professional associations, the company has developed discipline-wide services for a range of fields, including most of the health professions, as well as engineering ( EngineeringCAS ), graduate management education ( BusinessCAS ), graduate education ( GradCAS ), social work ( SocialWorkCAS ), psychology ( PSYCAS ) and architecture ( ArchCAS ).

