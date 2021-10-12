World-renowned spiritual director releases new book of prayers to help readers find intimacy with God

World-renowned spiritual director, Tetlow, releases new book of prayers to help readers find intimacy with God Tweet this

Fr. Tetlow helps us break through by relying on the themes of the Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius to go deeper in our prayer, to open our hearts to honest and intimate conversation with a God who is always with us, always available.

For everyone who wants to grow purposefully in this period of constant change, You Have Called My By My Name offers a valuable opening to a rich, deep, and intimate relationship with God.

In addition to other roles, Fr. Tetlow spent eight years in Rome as Secretary for Ignatian Spirituality, overseeing 250 Jesuit retreat houses throughout the world and eventually served as the director of the Montserrat Jesuit Retreat House at Lake Dallas, Texas, making You Have Called My By My Name an incredible new resource for spiritual directors, retreat leaders, and spiritual seekers of all sorts.

About Fr. Joe Tetlow, SJ

Joe Tetlow, SJ, has spent his life sharing the message of Ignatian spirituality. His books Choosing Christ in the World and Always Discerning are considered classics of modern spirituality. Fr. Tetlow continues lecturing and writing. He resides at Montserrat Jesuit Retreat House in Lake Dallas, Texas.

About Loyola Press

An apostolate of the USA Midwest Province of the Society of Jesus, Loyola Press embraces the Jesuit passion for helping people find God in all things. We continue the Jesuit tradition of excellence and service by providing inspiring faith-filled content for children and adults and by being people for others.

YOU HAVE CALLED ME BY MY NAME

Fr. Joe Tetlow, SJ

Paperback, $12.99

ISBN-13: 978-0-8294-5270-9



