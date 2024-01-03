World-Renowned Surgeon Joins NYU Langone Health as Division Director of Minimally Invasive and Specialty Gynecologic Surgery

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading gynecologic surgeon, Ted T. Lee, MD, has joined NYU Langone Health as director of the Division of Minimally Invasive and Specialty Gynecologic Surgery and chief of surgical innovation for gynecology in NYU Grossman School of Medicine's Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, effective January 1.

Ted T. Lee, MD
Also named a professor in the department, Dr. Lee joins the institution from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center at Magee Women's Hospital where he served as a clinical professor in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology & Reproductive Sciences, and director of Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery.

"Dr. Lee is a recognized expert in minimally invasive gynecologic surgery and has contributed significantly to research and advancements in the field, particularly when it comes to diagnosing and treating endometriosis," said Dana R. Gossett, MD, the Stanley H. Kaplan Professor and Chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology. "His appointment underscores NYU Langone's commitment to providing the highest quality of gynecologic care."

In his new roles, Dr. Lee will oversee minimally invasive surgical services that treat common and complex gynecologic conditions at NYU Langone's Manhattan campus and NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn. He will also oversee the comprehensive care and fertility-sparing surgical programs as part of NYU Langone's Endometriosis Center and the Center for Fibroid Care.

"I am dedicated to advancing the boundaries of minimally invasive gynecologic surgery, ensuring world-class, patient-centered care," said Dr. Lee. "This is an exciting chapter and I look forward to contributing to the continued excellence in women's health care at NYU Langone."

Dr. Lee replaces Kathy Huang, MD, who served as the division director since 2015. She recently became the surgical director of perioperative services at NYU Langone. Dr. Huang will continue to serve as director of the Endometriosis Center, working in close collaboration with Dr. Lee and the multidisciplinary team to help treat every patient holistically.

About Dr. Lee

Dr. Lee's clinical expertise is laparoscopic surgery, an alternative to open surgery, for the comprehensive management of endometriosis, including more severe cases involving the bowel, bladder, ureter, and extra-pelvic sites. He also specializes in minimally invasive surgery and treatment of ovarian remnant syndrome, uterine fibroids, abnormal uterine bleeding, cervical incompetence, and other complex gynecologic conditions.

He is a former president of the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists (AAGL), the largest gynecologic surgical society in the world, and is the organization's only six-time Golden Laparoscope Award winner for best surgical video. A sought-after lecturer and surgeon, Dr. Lee has taught and performed live surgeries around the world. 

In collaboration with patient advocates and other endometriosis experts around the world, Dr. Lee leveraged his role as AAGL liaison to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists to work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in revising the endometriosis International Classification of Diseases (ICD) codes for the first time in 45 years. These new diagnosis codes, established in 2022, include important details such as laterality, location, depth of invasion, volume of disease, and the specific organ involved. The data collected from the revised ICD codes will help with disease tracking and resource allocation while also promoting future endometriosis research.

Dr. Lee earned his medical degree from Tufts University School of Medicine and completed his residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia. He went on to complete a fellowship in minimally invasive gynecologic surgery at the Center for Reproductive Surgery in Atlanta.

