World's Best Cat Litter™ To Give Fans That Share The Most Cat Love A Chance To Win $25,000 & More

MUSCATINE, Iowa, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- World's Best Cat Litter™, maker of the #1 selling natural cat litter, is giving its fans a chance at winning $25,000 cash and more with the WIN.*CASH.MEOW. $25K GIVEAWAY — a one-of-a-kind contest that rewards cat lovers for sharing their best cat photos/videos, litter reviews, and more.

The new giveaway—which runs from September 16 to November 16—offers participants the chance to win $25,000 cash, a $2,500 travel voucher, or a one-year supply of World's Best Cat Litter™.

"World's Best Cat Litter™ has some of the most loyal, cat loving fans in the world — all of whom love to share photos and videos of their favorite fur babies," said Jean Broders, Senior Brand Manager, Kent Pet Group. "We created this contest to reward them for doing what they do naturally — sharing their cat love!"

The WIN.CASH.MEOW $25K GIVEAWAY gives fans multiple ways to earn entries beyond submitting photos and videos. Participants can also earn entries by submitting litter testimonials, signing up for a newsletter; voting daily on submissions and purchasing specially marked bags of World's Best Cat Litter™. Fans of World's Best Cat Litter™ on social media can also earn entries by entering special code words posted on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Learn more about the giveaway and get full rules at www.WinCashMeow.com

About World's Best Cat Litter™:

World's Best Cat Litter™ is a family of clumping cat litters made from naturally absorbent corn. Our patented process harnesses the power of corn to create formulas that guarantee outstanding odor control, quick clumping and easy scooping. It's the pet, people and planet friendly litter that truly works. Offered in a variety of clumping formulas and sizes, the litter is available in PetSmart® and PETCO®, select Target® and Walmart stores, and other leading pet and grocery stores nationwide. World's Best Cat Litter™ is produced by Kent Pet Group, headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa. Visit www.worldsbestcatlitter.com

*No Purchase Necessary. US, 18+ only. Void where prohibited. Visit www.WinCashMeow.com for rules and alternate methods of entry. Starts 9/16/2019 and ends 11/16/19 at 11:59pm EST. Sponsored by Kent Pet Group, Inc.

