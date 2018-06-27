World's Best Selling Canadian Whisky Releases Oldest Age-Statement Variant To-Date, Crown Royal 13-Year-Old Blenders' Mash

GIMLI, Manitoba, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As whisky adorers clamor for unique offerings and collectible variants, Crown Royal introduces 13-Year-Old Blenders' Mash, the newest addition to the Noble Collection and the oldest age-statement release from the world's top selling Canadian whisky.

The Noble Collection is a series of limited annual releases of Crown Royal whiskies. The third expression in the series, 13-Year-Old Blenders' Mash, is a rare stock of the Canadian whisky made with a corn-forward mash bill of 60 percent corn, 36 percent rye and 4 percent barley malt.

"We're proud that our focus on experimentation continues to elevate Canadian whisky," said Nicola Heckles, Brand Director of Crown Royal. "Innovation is where our distillers truly thrive, and releasing offerings like 13-Year-Old Blenders' Mash, which is inspired by one of the five whiskies that makes up the signature Crown Royal Deluxe, will bring much-deserved attention to the growing super-premium Canadian whisky category."

Already impressing whisky connoisseurs, Crown Royal 13-Year-Old Blenders' Mash was recently named Best Canadian Whisky and also received a Double Gold Medal at the prestigious 2018 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. On the heels of Crown Royal Northern Harvest Rye earning 2016 Whisky of the Year from Jim Murray's Whisky Bible, Crown Royal continues to bolster the emerging Canadian premium and super-premium category. According to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS), spirits sales of Canadian Whisky continued to soar in 2017, anchored by high-end whiskies and other innovations.

Serving as a testament to the expertise and craftsmanship of the Crown Royal Master Blenders and their art of creating extraordinary whiskies, Crown Royal 13-Year-Old Blenders' Mash was carefully aged in new, charred American white oak barrels for no less than 13 years. The aging process intensifies the liquid, resulting in richer and deeper notes of caramel and fruit. The end result is a remarkably smooth and layered whisky, hand selected from our reserve stock, bringing out its noble roots with every sip.

Created by Master Blender Mark Balkenende, the liquid begins with a nose of orchard fruits and butterscotch with a hint of toasted oak. 13-Year-Old Blenders' Mash tastes of rich caramel, vanilla and toffee notes and has a warm finish that leaves you with a taste of lingering oak and smooth caramel.

Crown Royal 13-Year-Old Blenders' Mash is best sipped neat or on the rocks. However you choose to enjoy Crown Royal 13-Year-Old Blenders' Mash, please do so responsibly.

The sleek bottle with a crystal-cut style base is encompassed in a thick, Crown Royal signature purple bag with gold accents, making this award-winning whisky the perfect gift for every occasion. Crown Royal 13-Year-Old Blenders' Mash is 90 proof, 45% Alc/Vol and will be available in limited quantities nationwide at a suggested retail price of $59.99 for a 750 mL bottle.

The Noble Collection celebrates the Crown Royal distillers and blenders and their skilled craftmanship as they are constantly searching for new blends and techniques to share with consumers from coast to coast. The next edition to the Noble Collection is projected to be released in 2019.

Crown Royal Canadian Whisky is the number-one selling Canadian whisky brand in the world and has a tradition as long and distinctive as its taste. Specially blended to commemorate a grand tour of Canada made by King George VI and Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain in 1939, Crown Royal's smooth, elegant flavor and gift-worthy presentation reflect its regal origins – it is considered the epitome of Canadian whisky. For more information, visit www.crownroyal.com. Crown Royal encourages all consumers to please enjoy responsibly.

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Crown Royal, Johnnie Walker, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

