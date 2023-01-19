World's Biggest Food Truck Designer and Manufacturer Announces Busiest Year Yet, Breaking All Previous Company Records - Premier Food Trucks

Made in America by Americans, customized food delivery vehicles for some of the most iconic and beloved brands…

BUNNELL, Fla., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Food Trucks (PFT) officially declared 2022 the busiest time in the company's history after having completed 20 custom truck builds over the course of the year. PFT offers the highest quality gas/diesel food truck construction with state-of-the-art metal fabrication techniques, high quality refrigeration and generators, stainless steel counterspace and fixtures, along with 24/7 support from PFT's dedicated staff. PFT designs and builds food trucks for a growing range of popular brands and providers including Cousins Maine Lobster, Auntie Anne's Pretzels, Jamba Juice, Carvel Ice Cream, and many more.

"We're really excited to share this news with everyone because it shows just how popular our food truck builds continue to be, especially with new entrepreneurs," said Jordan Schild, PFT Owner. "The food truck industry brings in an estimated $2 billion+ revenue annually, representing more than 300% growth in just a few years. And that growth is expected to continue, far faster than typical brick-and-mortar restaurants. That's why we create these restaurants-on-wheels –helping restaurateurs with equipment that is both functional and brand promoting."

PFT: One-Stop Shop for Gas/Diesel Food Delivery Vehicles

With a wide variety of customizations possible, every PFT gas food truck comes equipped with multiple amenities, including:

12,000 watt diesel generator.

T-19 True upright fridge; T-19F True upright freezer.

Tssu-36 True 36-inch sandwich prep.

9-foot commercial stainless steel hood (buyers select 8 feet of cooking equipment with building price adjustments up or down depending on size).

3-bay sink with 2 drain boards.

Hand washing sink with splash guards.

40-gallon freshwater tank; 45-gallon waste tank.

6-gallon propane hot water heater.

Stainless steel cooking line wall.

Brushed aluminum serving side and ceiling.

Diamond plate flooring.

Assorted counters and shelves.

"And it's not just individual business owners who are driving the food truck trend," explained Schild. "Big restaurant chains know an opportunity when they see it and they don't wait around. We already have multiple orders for new trucks in 2023 and have had to expand our building space from 3000 sq. ft. to a 10,000 sq. ft. facility – with an additional 3000 sq. ft. coming soon for our new vinyl wrap services. Now is the time to purchase a food truck."

Go online to explore build options for both gas and diesel vehicles, or learn more about food truck ownership and operation via the PFT blog. And for the latest information and pictures of recently completed food trucks, follow PFT on social media: Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter.

About Premier Food Trucks

PFT is the number one food truck builder in the world with over 300 trucks built so far. Using the highest quality generators, metal, equipment, signage, and gas/diesel trucks available, PFT lovingly designs and creates custom-built food delivery vehicles that are as beautiful as they are functional. Rated first for reliability, style, and unmatched customer service, PFT offers start to finish services from manufacturing to wrapping of each mobile unit. Learn more at: www.PremierFoodTrucks.com.

