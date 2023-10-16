World's Biggest Progressive Knockout Tourney Returns October 19th at ACR Poker

News provided by

ACR Poker

16 Oct, 2023, 08:36 ET

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Poker players who want to take a swing at huge prize money and bounties are heading to ACR Poker. The popular worldwide poker site is returning their $5 Million GTD Venom PKO tourney starting Thursday, October 19th.

"Our Venom PKO is well known as the world's biggest Progressive Knockout tourney," stated ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "We will again have four Day 1 options and we expect to shatter the guarantee, just like the previous six times it has run."

Continue Reading
ACR Poker
ACR Poker

In the Venom PKO, players take part in some of the biggest hands of their life with single bounties worth tens of thousands of dollars. The last winner in May took home a large $485,000 plus $233,000 in bounty money.

The $5 Million Venom PKO costs $2,650, but players can qualify via Venom Blitz Satellites and Step Tourneys for pennies. There's also Venom Fever satellites which are guaranteeing 633 seats. Direct buy-ins for Venom Fever start at $33 but there are many paths to qualify for free via Mega Satellites.

Moneymaker also notes that there will be additional Venom specials on every Day 1 and Day 2, creating even more tourney action.

For more information on the $5 Million Venom PKO, visit ACRPoker.eu.

About ACR Poker
Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

Contact:
Jamie Harvey
1-877-314-4195
366818@email4pr.com

SOURCE ACR Poker

Also from this source

ACR Poker Awarding at Least 40 Packages to the Bahamas for $15 Million Tourney

ACR Poker Awarding at Least 40 Packages to the Bahamas for $15 Million Tourney

"Chase your dreams and a gigantic win." That's what ACR Poker is telling players heading into their Bahamas Bracelet Chase. The promo is guaranteeing ...
ACR Poker Guaranteeing 25 Packages This Sunday for Chris Moneymaker's Land-Based Tour

ACR Poker Guaranteeing 25 Packages This Sunday for Chris Moneymaker's Land-Based Tour

World champion poker player Chris Moneymaker is continuing his U.S. land-based tour and ACR Poker is sending many of their players there via a big...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Gambling & Casinos

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Travel

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.