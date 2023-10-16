World's Biggest Progressive Knockout Tourney Returns October 19th at ACR Poker

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Poker players who want to take a swing at huge prize money and bounties are heading to ACR Poker. The popular worldwide poker site is returning their $5 Million GTD Venom PKO tourney starting Thursday, October 19th.

"Our Venom PKO is well known as the world's biggest Progressive Knockout tourney," stated ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "We will again have four Day 1 options and we expect to shatter the guarantee, just like the previous six times it has run."

ACR Poker

In the Venom PKO, players take part in some of the biggest hands of their life with single bounties worth tens of thousands of dollars. The last winner in May took home a large $485,000 plus $233,000 in bounty money.

The $5 Million Venom PKO costs $2,650, but players can qualify via Venom Blitz Satellites and Step Tourneys for pennies. There's also Venom Fever satellites which are guaranteeing 633 seats. Direct buy-ins for Venom Fever start at $33 but there are many paths to qualify for free via Mega Satellites.

Moneymaker also notes that there will be additional Venom specials on every Day 1 and Day 2, creating even more tourney action.

For more information on the $5 Million Venom PKO, visit ACRPoker.eu.

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

