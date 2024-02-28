World's first 43MW mass-production ASTRO N7s ZBB-TF n-type TOPCon products delivered to European market

HANGZHOU, China, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After two months of process optimization and the introduction of TOPCon 4.0 PV cell tech, the first batch of 43MW ASTRO N7s ZBB-TF products in the PV industry was mass-produced from Astronergy product lines and delivered to distributors in the European market, highlighting the company's n-type PV cell tech strengths and mature ZBB (Zero BusBar Interconnection Technology) and TF (Tiling Film) manufacturing process.

Specially designed for distributed generation and residential markets worldwide, the ASTRO N7s ZBB-TF n-type TOPCon PV module has the top average conversion efficiency of over 23% among mainstream distributed generation & residential products and has obtained TÜV Rheinland's world's first certification for such kind.

Certified by the IEC test, ASTRO N7s product has excellent anti-PID characteristics. And due to its low-stress encapsulation characteristics, it also performs well in anti-micro cracks of PV cells in different application scenarios.

Seeing the mass production and delivery of the first 43MW ASTRO N7s products, Astronergy hit another first in the industry to finish the marketization of such frontier products.

Through the mature ZBB-TF tech, fine-line silver fingers are printed on n-type TOPCon cells and narrow soldering copper ribbons are used at ASTRO N7s modules. With this new design and interconnection process, the internal carrier collection capability of the N7s cells is improved, the module efficiency and power of N7s are boosted, and the solar module appearance is in high aesthetics.

During the manufacturing of ASTRO N7s products, all processes are conducted under lower temperatures and lower stress, which are compatible with thinner silicon wafers, thereby helping reduce over 20% silver paste consumption, and cutting carbon emissions caused by module product manufacturing.

The introduction of frontier techs of low-corrosion paste, LIF and POML, enabled TOPCon 4.0 solar cell of Astronergy to increase 0.3%-0.4% photoelectric conversion efficiency, which further increases the power generation capacity of the module.

As a pioneer in n-type TOPCon PV modules, it takes less than three years for Astronergy to design and develop various n-type solar products for each possible application scenario, which highlights its market-oriented consciousness against the backdrop that solar products are needed by more customers in different scenes.

Eyeing on the markets worldwide, n-type solar products are becoming the mainstream. The abundant n-type tech strengths will consolidate Astronergy's position as a key player in shaping the future of solar power generation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2348505/image.jpg  

