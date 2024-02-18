World's First 60-Ton Hybrid All-Terrain Crane by XCMG to Boost Wagenborg Nedlift's Fleet

News provided by

XCMG Crane

18 Feb, 2024, 22:45 ET

XUZHOU, China, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 12, 2024, the XCMG Group, a leading construction machinery manufacturer from China, announced the delivery of the world's first 60-ton class mobile telescopic boom crane powered by hybrid technology, the XCA60_EV, to Wagenborg Nedlift in the Netherlands.

The XCA60_EV positions Wagenborg Nedlift the global frontrunner in delivering completely zero-emission lifting solutions to its customers. The cutting-edge XCA60_EV is scheduled to arrive in Europe in the spring and commence operations in the summer.

Continue Reading
The XCMG XCA60_EV Hybrid All-terrain Crane for Wagenborg Nedlift in the Netherlands will be delivered by Q1 2024.
The XCMG XCA60_EV Hybrid All-terrain Crane for Wagenborg Nedlift in the Netherlands will be delivered by Q1 2024.

Emphasizing sustainable development, Wagenborg Nedlift issued a tender in late 2019 for a sustainable crane solution with the capability of lifting up to 60 tons, underscoring the industry's shift towards a greener construction philosophy.

"XCMG had already released a small, fully hybrid 25-ton crane at the time. We were looking for such a crane, but with a weight of 60 tons, capable of meeting all the requirements of the European market," explained Gerard Bastiaansen, managing director of Wagenborg Nedlift. "Just before Bauma 2022 in Germany, we were surprised to discover that the hybrid crane we were talking about was on XCMG's stand, featuring a diesel engine from Germany and a hydraulic system from the Netherlands."

Throughout 2023, Wagenborg engaged in a thorough and sustained evaluation of the hybrid crane as a demonstration model. Brian Geerdink, who served as the primary operator during this phase, played a critical role in relaying detailed observations and suggestions for improvement back to XCMG's headquarters in China. His feedback was instrumental in informing the enhancements that led to the introduction of an evolved version 2.0 by the end of the testing period.

"This is a truly luxurious crane that can be used anywhere," Geerdink shared his enthusiasm for the XCMG XCA60_EV crane. "I can use it on a construction site all day long, which is a real difference from the traditional crane types converted to electric. When you work with this crane, it's very quiet. I've also received many compliments from site workers on the crane's minimal noise pollution."

The crane has successfully met all the necessary standards for operation within the Western European market, including obtaining CE certification and recognition from the TCVT, the Dutch certification inspection agency. It will be delivered with EN13000 certification and is slated for inspection by the Dutch Vehicle Authority (RDW), ensuring full compliance with regulatory requirements.

"Through our collaboration with XCMG, we now have a top-tier crane that complies with all legal regulations and fulfills our own desires," said Jan-Ebe Boerema, regional manager for Wagenborg Nedlift.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2342361/The_XCMG_XCA60_EV_Hybrid_All_terrain_Crane_Wagenborg_Nedlift_Netherlands_delivered.jpg

Also from this source

XCMG erhöht die globale Reichweite mit Kranen, die für extreme Wetterbedingungen und komplexe Arbeitsumgebungen ausgelegt sind

XCMG erhöht die globale Reichweite mit Kranen, die für extreme Wetterbedingungen und komplexe Arbeitsumgebungen ausgelegt sind

XCMG Crane, eine Tochtergesellschaft von XCMG Machinery (SHE:000425), einem herausragenden Hersteller von Baumaschinen und Schwerlastgeräten, hat...
XCMG renforce sa portée mondiale avec des grues conçues pour les conditions météorologiques extrêmes et les environnements de travail complexes

XCMG renforce sa portée mondiale avec des grues conçues pour les conditions météorologiques extrêmes et les environnements de travail complexes

XCMG Crane, une filiale de XCMG Machinery (SHE:000425), l'un des principaux fabricants de machines de construction et d'équipement lourd, a fait un...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Machinery

Image1

Automotive

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.