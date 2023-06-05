World's first AI university demonstrates its relevance in global AI talent race with second commencement

News provided by

Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI)

05 Jun, 2023, 12:05 ET

ABU DHABI, UAE, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) continues to strengthen global AI talent capacity and contribute solutions to pressing challenges across health, education, and climate, following its second commencement ceremony for the Class of 2023 on June 4.

Continue Reading
The Class of 2023 with His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (center); His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, President-Designate of COP28 UAE and Chairman of MBZUAI's Board of Trustees(right); and Professor Eric Xing, MBZUAI President and University Professor (left).
The Class of 2023 with His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (center); His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, President-Designate of COP28 UAE and Chairman of MBZUAI's Board of Trustees(right); and Professor Eric Xing, MBZUAI President and University Professor (left).

Held at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Excellency Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Jordan; and His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, President-Designate of COP28 UAE; the commencement celebrated 59 students graduating with a master's in computer vision (CV) and machine learning (ML), along with its first-ever natural language processing (NLP) cohort. MBZUAI – the world's first graduate research university dedicated to AI – is currently ranked 19th globally in AI and in these three key areas of specialization, according to CSRankings.

H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber said: "The importance of AI is undisputed, which is why MBZUAI continues to push the boundaries of this technology through advanced research, strategic industry collaborations, and, of course, by empowering the next generation of AI experts. I am confident that the Class of 2023 will make a profound impact and develop tangible AI solutions that will help to overcome some of society's major challenges, particularly in the areas of climate, healthcare, and education."

MBZUAI President and University Professor Eric Xing said: "This is a pivotal time as wider public interest turns its attention to AI – and with the UAE's pace, scale, and ambition as a young nation, it offers a cosmopolitan hub of innovation that attracts the world's greatest minds in the field. I extend my congratulations to the Class of 2023 as they embark on the next stage of their journey."

Among the 59 students who graduated, 32 majored in ML, 20 in CV, and seven in NLP. The Class of 2023 comprised 25 nationalities from countries including China, UAE, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Italy, USA, and Jordan, highlighting the university's commitment to a diverse and inclusive learning environment that attracts top talent from around the world.

The Class of 2023 also had 17 academic papers published or accepted at major conferences and journals of international standing, including the IEEE/CVF Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition (CVPR 2023), Journal of Physics Energy, and IEEE Access journal.

Currently, 46% of the graduating class have confirmed employment, Ph.D. placements, or paid internships. Employment has been secured with organizations including Snapchat UK, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, Abu Dhabi Police, G42 Healthcare, and Inception Institute of Artificial Intelligence (IIAI)/G42.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2093138/MBZUAI_Class_of_2023.jpg

SOURCE Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI)

Also from this source

World's first AI university demonstrates its relevance in global AI talent race with second commencement

La primera universidad de IA del mundo, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, homenajea a sus graduados iniciales

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.